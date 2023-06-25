How Gene Hackman Was Duped Into Shaving His Mustache For 1978's Superman

Having a mustache can be a double-edged sword, and I'm not even talking about cleaning and maintaining it. In purely stylistic and fashionable terms, pulling off a mustache instantly makes you stand out because they are such a rarity. Plenty of people out there have full beards, goatees, and various things in between, but the mustache with nothing else is a rather rare look. However, if you do have a mustache for a long time, getting rid of it can completely throw off the balance of your face. Imagine if Sam Elliot decided to shave off his mustache. Horrifying, right? I know this firsthand as my dad had a mustache most of my life and shaved it off one day without warning. He looked like a different person. If you want to get out of being a mustache person, you really can only be additive and grow in the full beard, like what my dad ended up doing. Once you prominently place hair on your face like that, it defines your whole look.

Very few people have been able to effortlessly go back and forth between being clean-shaven and having a mustache. One of them is the great Gene Hackman. In his career, he's created indelible characters that have no facial hair — like in "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," and Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" – and just as many that sport a mustache — like in "The Conversation," "Night Moves," and "The Royal Tenenbaums." I know we talk about what a wonderfully versatile actor Hackman is often, but the versatility of that facial hair status is just as important. For his role as Lex Luthor in Richard Donner's "Superman," Hackman intended to give the supervillain a mustache, but his director decided to trick the actor into getting rid of the stache.