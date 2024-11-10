The Real Reason Jack Nicholson Disappeared From Hollywood

Most people think of retirement as one of life's rites of passage, something akin to graduating from school or getting a promotion at a job. While some people have careers that treat retirement in this manner, there are many others for whom retirement is more of a state of mind than anything else. This is certainly true of an artist; some never seem to want to stop or slow down (may I remind you that The Rolling Stones just finished their latest tour this past July), while others feel that they don't wish to wear out their welcome (Quentin Tarantino, for example, still insists that his next film shall be his last). Then there are other factors, such as changing cultural norms as well as the waxing and waning of opportunities as they dwindle with age. Of course, age itself can be a factor; bodies do inexorably decline, after all.

For Jack Nicholson, one of the greatest actors of his generation, his reasons for being out of the Hollywood game for going on 14 years now may include all of these factors. Or none of them; Nicholson has been a very private person ever since he stepped away from the limelight (see also: Gene Hackman), having only resurfaced briefly during a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game in 2023. While none of us can know the true, unequivocal reason why Jack Nicholson decided to disappear from Hollywood, what follows is a round-up of facts and events that very likely helped contribute to his decision to step back and take it easy.