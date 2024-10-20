Jack Nicholson Refused To Return To Acting For A Stephen King Adaptation

Mike Flanagan's "Doctor Sleep" is a miracle of a movie. It's a faithful adaptation of author Stephen King's 2013 novel of the same name, which itself is a follow-up to King's novel version of "The Shining" from 1977. It's also, however, a sequel (and a bit of a legacy sequel at that) to Stanley Kubrick's 1980 cinematic adaptation of "The Shining," and it's this latter aspect which still seems staggeringly impossible to do on paper, even as Flanagan ended up deftly proving that it was very possible. After all, upon taking on "Doctor Sleep," Flanagan was facing numerous obstacles: first and foremost, a sequel to a Kubrick movie is a daunting prospect all by itself (Peter Hyams did his best with 1984's "2010: The Year We Make Contact," but it pales in comparison to Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey"). The second, even tougher issue involves King's infamous distaste for Kubrick's film; given the disparities between Kubrick's movie and King's novel, and the fact that those differences make up the bulk of contention between author and filmmaker, how in the world was Flanagan going to appease both masters?

Ultimately, the Occam's Razor of adapting "Doctor Sleep" was the key. Since the novel generally concerns an adult Dan Torrence (played by Ewan McGregor) being made to face his literal and figurative demons while confronted by his past, Flanagan decided to make the subtext text as much as he could, allowing the thorny issues between Kubrick and King to come up naturally, without feeling like they had to be either relitigated or ignored. Of course, that doesn't mean that sacrifices of both King and Kubrick weren't made; on the latter side, Flanagan made the appropriate choice of recasting Jack Torrence, Wendy Torrence, and Dick Hallorann for their use in flashbacks and visions. Yet he did have an interesting dilemma, or rather a potential opportunity, in terms of involving Jack Nicholson, who portrayed Jack in Kubrick's film. Sadly, although Flanagan expressed some interest in involving Nicholson with the film in some capacity, the actor refused to break his retirement to appear in "Doctor Sleep."