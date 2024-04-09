One Of The Shining's Hardest Scenes Took Over 100 Takes To Get Right

There are demanding directors, and then there's Stanley Kubrick. He was notoriously picky about his work, pushing his actors through take after take in the name of perfection. This meant that whatever ended up on the screen eventually was his ideal vision and often it was some truly brilliant stuff — but at what cost? It's one thing to want your work to be its best possible version but another entirely to basically torture people to make that happen. Kubrick was especially challenging to work with on his 1980 horror film "The Shining," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, forcing stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall through all kinds of misery in the name of his nightmarish epic. He was tough on Nicholson, putting the actor through at least 60 takes for an 8-minute sequence in a bathroom, but he was much harder on Duvall, abusing her verbally in order to break her down psychologically in an attempt to get a more intense performance out of her. Her time working on "The Shining" with Kubrick left Duvall changed forever, and it wasn't just Kubrick's belittling and unfair criticism that did it.

In an interview with Yahoo! News in 2021, Duvall spoke about her difficult experiences filming "The Shining" and revealed her feelings around one pivotal scene in the film that Kubrick forced both her and Nicholson to shoot 127 times. That's a whole lot of takes, even for Kubrick.