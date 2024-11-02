Jack Nicholson's Final Movie Was A Star-Studded Box Office Flop

The plot of "How Do You Know" is a classic love triangle. Reese Witherspoon plays a star softball player named Lisa who, at age 30, is approaching retirement age. While she copes with the potential downturn in her career, she begins dating the sex-obsessed millionaire baseball star Matty (Owen Wilson), but seems to have a friendlier and more romantic regard with the gentle generic businessman George (Paul Rudd). George works for a firm run by his father, Charles (Nicholson), who hasn't been running the company completely honestly. Charles is being investigated for fraud and could potentially serve a 25-year prison sentence. However, because George was working for the company, he would be punished by association. As such, Lisa has to choose between the rowdy, rich professional colleague and the gentle, romantic would-be felon. The film ends with Lisa finally realizing that she's in love with ... well, I daren't give away the ending.

"How Do You Know" also featured small roles for notable actors like Tony Shalhoub, Teyonah Parris, Dean Norris, and Kathryn Hahn. Despite the star-studded cast and celebrity writer/director, though, most everyone stayed away.

Why did "How Do You Know" bomb? Perhaps it was merely bad. It also didn't help that the film was marketed so poorly. The title is nondescript and the film's posters only featured portraits of the actors, never alluding to the plot or the film's actual events. It's also possible that the public had grown sick of Brooks' feature films. Although Brooks' 1997 film "As Good as It Gets" was a major Oscar darling (it won Nicholson an Oscar and was nominated for Best Picture), he seemed to immediately run out of steam. Few liked his 2004 Adam Sandler vehicle "Spanglish," and it took his six more years to make "How Do You Know." By then, Brooks' trademark sentimentality was no longer in vogue.