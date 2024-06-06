As Good As It Gets' Director Put Jack Nicholson In A Frustrating Position

James L. Brooks' 1997 dramedy "As Good As It Gets" was a massive awards darling when it came out. The film is about an intensely misanthropic author named Melvin (Jack Nicholson) who is deeply afflicted with obsessive-compulsive disorder. When his neighbor, Simon (Greg Kinnear), is horrible assaulted by thieves, Melvin agrees to care for Verdell, Simon's dog. This is the first step in Melvin's very gradual opening up to warmer aspects of humanity. He's still a cruel a-hole, but by the end of the movie, he becomes a lovable a-hole. He is also redeemed by his relationship with a frustrated waitress named Carol (Helen Hunt), who hates him, and then hates that she sees the humanity in him.

"As Good As It Gets" was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Oscars for Nicholson and Hunt's performances. It was considered a minor scandal in 1998 when Brooks was not nominated for Best Director. It was also a big hit, making over $314 million on a $50 million budget. There was a time when these kinds of Hollywood melodramas captured the attention of the mainstream.

In 2018, Brooks spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his long and prolific career, as well as his many Oscar nominations. (Brooks also won awards for 1983's "Terms of Endearment," was nominated for 1987's "Broadcast News," and he produced the Best Picture nominee "Jerry Maguire.") He talked specifically about a really, really rough day he and Nicholson had on the set of "As Good As It Gets," wherein the director and the actor, at great risk to their friendship, had to sit, argue, butt head, and fully unpack the character of Melvin.