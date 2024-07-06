There Are Two Perfect Jack Nicholson Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes (And They're Not What You'd Expect)

What's the best Jack Nicholson movie? Ask a group of film fans, and you'll likely get a half-dozen different answers. The actor's most historically significant movie may be "Chinatown," the sun-baked California noir from 1974 that earned 11 Oscar nominations and a permanent spot in the American Library of Congress' National Film Registry. Or it might be "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," the beloved adaptation of Ken Kesey's novel that swept the Oscars in 1975 and turned the already-popular Nicholson into Hollywood's hottest commodity.

The actor's most popular films according to Letterboxd users are Stanley Kubrick's horror masterpiece "The Shining" and Martin Scorsese's crime saga "The Departed." His highest-grossing role at the box office came in 1989, when Tim Burton cast him as the rictus-grin supervillain The Joker in "Batman." Other popular moneymakers featuring the veteran performer include James L. Brooks' "As Good As It Gets," Nancy Meyers' "Something's Gotta Give," and Rob Reiner's "A Few Good Men." Nicholson knows the key to success and longevity: he doesn't just put in phenomenal performances, but he also works with talented, carefully-chosen directors. Plus, he's done a little something for everyone: if none of the above appeal to you, you might also consider the countercultural spirit of "Easy Rider," the cult classic pleasures of "The Witches of Eastwick" and "Mars Attacks!" or, hell, even the old guy charm of "The Bucket List."

Surprisingly, the only two films featuring the actor to ever earn a perfect 100% score on critical aggregate Rotten Tomatoes are not among the standouts listed above. In fact, you may have never heard of them.