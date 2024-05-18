The Only Marilyn Monroe Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Superstar Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962, but her legacy lives on in the form of several classic movies that still hold up today (plus an endless supply of calendars, posters, and tchotchkes, and the like). The actor and model appeared in plenty of great films across her lifetime, including several that have only grown in public estimation since their release. Among the best: crowd pleasers like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "The Seven Year Itch," and "How To Marry A Millionaire," plus stone-cold classics "Some Like It Hot" and "All About Eve."

Surprisingly, though, Monroe's most popular and obviously beloved movies aren't actually her most acclaimed –- at least according to one major metric. Only one of the films she appeared in during her too-short lifetime has a perfect critical score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and it's not any of the titles listed above. Instead, that coveted 100% score goes to "Don't Bother To Knock," a comparatively underseen thriller Monroe starred in alongside Anne Bancroft and Richard Widmark in 1952. As with much of Monroe's life though, the truth behind "Don't Bother To Knock" is a lot more complicated than that headline would have us believe.

As of publication time, "Don't Bother To Knock" holds a seemingly impressive 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, higher even than Joseph L. Mankiewicz's Best Picture winning drama "All About Eve." The movie stars Monroe as Nell, a mysterious young woman who takes a babysitting job at a New York hotel one night and almost immediately begins acting erratically. Soon, several hotel staff members (and some poor, unwitting kids) end up entangled in the events of a dangerous night that constantly threatens to go off the rails. The film was by all accounts a box office disappointment, but it was an early example of Monroe getting the chance to show her genuine acting chops.