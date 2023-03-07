How The Big Lebowski Went From Box Office Bomb To Bonafide Cult Classic

The story goes that Belgian bartender Gustave Tops invented the Black Russian cocktail back in 1949 to honor the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, who was visiting Brussels at the time. Sources vary, but it is estimated that sometime in the '50s or early '60s Tops, or some other mixologist, later added cream to the blend and gave birth to the White Russian. The drink never made the A-grade of cocktails and might have died out altogether if it hadn't found its moment in the spotlight as the preferred tipple of Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) in "The Big Lebowski."

Nowadays the White Russian is synonymous with the film and you can get it in just about any cocktail bar. Has anyone ever ordered one without seeing the movie first? Only a handful of movie characters are so well-known for their choice of alcoholic beverage. Of course, there's James Bond and the Vesper Martini, and I can't order a Heineken without hearing Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper) from "Blue Velvet" yelling: "F*** that s***! Pabst Blue Ribbon!" But that is a sign of how much of a cult favorite "The Big Lebowski" has become; it even has its own cult cocktail.

Like many cult movies, "The Big Lebowski" initially made an inauspicious debut with critics and audiences. Reviews were mixed and it performed poorly in the States, taking just $17 million against a budget of $15 million before creeping to $46 million internationally. By contrast, its critically adored predecessor, "Fargo," took $25 million at home on a $7 million budget on its way to over $60 million worldwide. You'd think everyone would have been falling over themselves to see the next Coen Brothers joint after that success; so why did "The Big Lebowski" underwhelm at first, and how did it become such a cult classic?