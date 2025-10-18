This Lesser-Known R.L. Stine Horror Series Is Available To Stream For Free

Are you really a '90s kid if you didn't grow up on "Goosebumps?" R. L. Stine's hugely popular book series became a cultural phenomenon, causing Scholastic book-fairs around the world to descend into free-for-alls as kids clamored for the latest spooky tale. The "Goosebumps" novels were also adapted into a '90s TV series, although the real die-hards might remember that one of Stine's lesser-known creations, "The Nightmare Room," got the same treatment not long after. However, if you've yet to encounter this under-seen gem, never fear: Tubi, which is quickly becoming one of the best streaming services out there, is currently streaming the show for free.

The original Fox Kids "Goosebumps" TV show ran for four seasons between 1995 and 1998, and it was a largely successful adaptation of Stine's book series. "The Nightmare Room" was very similar in that it was a horror anthology show for kids based on one of Stine's literary creations, albeit a short-lived one. But the show itself would prove to be equally short-lived, originally airing on Kids' WB and running for just one season from August 31, 2001, to March 16, 2002.

The "Goosebumps" show hit just at the right time, capitalizing on the success of the books and providing a gateway into horror for an entire generation. Unfortunately, "The Nightmare Room" just didn't benefit from anything like that. The books were nowhere near as popular, and the appetite for middle-grade gateway horror just didn't seem to be what it once was when they came out. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't give the "Nightmare Room" adaptation a stream, especially since it features what is surely one of the best casts of any kids' show ever made and is downright creepy at times.