One person particularly key in introducing impressionable readers to the horror genre is prolific novelist R.L. Stine, who created book series like "Goosebumps" and "Fear Street." Of the two, "Goosebumps" was geared towards younger audiences, though it didn't skimp out on the variety of scares that Stine cooked up for each book. As creepy kids' shows like "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" premiered in the '90s, "Goosebumps" got into the juvenile horror anthology fun with its own television adaptation. As evidenced by the 2015 movie series starring Jack Black as Stine and the acclaimed 2023 Disney+ and Hulu series, Stine's source material offers plenty of family-friendly frights.

Advertisement

This article is focused on the '90s anthology series that premiered in 1995, which first brought the franchise into live-action. Initially airing on Fox Kids, the show directly adapted many of Stine's stories, often dividing them into multi-part episodes. While "Goosebumps" was never afraid to embrace its campier qualities, some of these tales were definitely more terrifying than parents would've liked.

Here are the 12 scariest "Goosebumps" episodes ranked from the original '90s series.