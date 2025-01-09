15 Best Time Travel Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Easily one of the greatest time-travel films ever made, Robert Zemeckis' "Back to the Future" follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), an '80s teenager accidentally transported to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean. Stranded in the past and working with an eccentric scientist (Christopher Lloyd), he must ensure his parents (Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover) fall in love to secure his future.

Heartwarming, fun, and exciting to boot, this Steven Spielberg production skimps on logic but makes up for its scientific shortcomings with a sharp script, likable characters, and iconic set pieces. Uniquely, the film takes an approach similar to "Run Lola Run," noting how changes in time alter the lives of anyone nearby, albeit slightly. When Marty returns from the past, his parents still live in the same house and have the same three kids, but their situation is far better than it was before. In a terrific gag, we even see the name of a mall changed from Twin Pines Mall to Lone Pine Mall after Marty runs over a pine tree in the past. It doesn't make a lick of sense, but the joy of "Back to the Future" is the way it embraces the concept of destiny, specifically how it applies to love.

Marty's parents are destined to be together. The world around them can change, and even they may change, but like two magnets drawn together, their love is inevitable — a bond that transcends time itself.