The Controversial 2001 Horror Movie That Stephen King Recommends

Stephen King does not shy away from Victor Salva's past when recommending "Jeepers Creepers." In "Danse Macabre," the author writes: "Victor Salva is a troubling, erratic director with a troubling, erratic history — including a conviction for sexual molestation of a child — but this tightly focused film about a brother and sister who run across a supernatural serial killer in northern Florida is relentlessly terrifying ... "

This raises an admittedly uncomfortable question that we've all had to ask ourselves a lot over the years: can we separate the art from the artist? More than that, should we? I honestly don't have a satisfactory answer here. I confess that I like plenty of films and other forms of art made by questionable individuals. It's kind of hard not to. The history of art is littered with people who created great works but performed terrible deeds.

For example: I think it's fair to say "Rosemary's Baby" is one of the best horror movies ever made. But one cannot escape the sexual abuse charges against director Roman Polanski. Woody Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his adoptive daughter when she was seven, although Allen has long denied the allegations. I'll freely admit that I think many of Allen's early movies are excellent, although I don't know if I can ever go back and rewatch them at this point. And as for "Jeepers Creepers," I agree with King that it's pretty damn good.

And yet ... you can't overlook Salva's history. I believe Victor Salva's career should've ended after "Clownhouse," and that fact that he kept working over the years is troubling — his most recent credit is 2017's "Jeepers Creepers 3," which I have never seen. Ultimately, I think the choice needs to be up to you, the viewer. If you find yourself watching "Jeepers Creepers" and enjoying it, I don't think that makes you a terrible person. Nor do I besmirch King for recommending the movie. But it's still worth asking the question: how should we approach art made by problematic people?