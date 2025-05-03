R.L. Stine's Favorite Twilight Zone Episode Is A Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With "The Twilight Zone" Rod Serling helped pioneer the sci-fi genre for years to come. The legendary anthology series has never really faded from pop culture relevance since it first aired back in 1959, largely thanks to the syndication deal Serling struck with CBS. The show creator sold the series rights to the network after the end of its fifth and final season in 1964. Sadly, Serling subsequently found himself recoiling every time he saw "Twilight Zone" reruns due to the amount of commercial breaks shoehorned into the episodes at the expense of certain scenes, which were cut in favor of selling more stuff to consumers. But it was this very syndication deal that simultaneously helped turn "The Twilight Zone" into the cultural powerhouse it became.

It also didn't hurt that multiple revivals sprang up in the decades after the original series went off the air. After an infamously cursed "Twilight Zone" movie arrived in 1982, three separate TV revivals debuted in 1985, 2002, and 2019, along with audio episodes which were broadcast on BBC Radio between 2002 and 2012. Even if Serling's series had only run for its initial five seasons, it would have been influential, but its immense staying power has meant that there's not a single creative in the horror/sci-fi space who hasn't been affected in some way by the show.

That's certainly true of R. L. Stine. The alarmingly prolific horror author and creator of the "Goosebumps" novels — who, like Serling, shaped an entire generation's awareness and understanding of the horror genre with his writing — has openly spoken about being influenced by "The Twilight Zone," even contributing to the short story anthology "Twilight Zone: 19 Original Stories on the 50th Anniversary." Some have even claimed that "Goosebumps" was a straight up rip-off of the classic show, though such critiques rarely take into account the influence of EC's "Tales from the Crypt" comics, which predated "The Twilight Zone" and which Stine has similarly praised as hugely influential.

Regardless, it's clear that Stine is part of a legacy in which Serling remains a towering figure. As such, it's frankly just interesting to hear which of the original "Twilight Zone" episodes is the author's favorite.