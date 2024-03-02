Why Rod Serling Hated Seeing Reruns Of The Twilight Zone On TV

There are a lot of good things that have come about because of television syndication. It's helped shows find their footing and new audiences, and even helped other shows get created. After all, without the success of the original series of "Star Trek" in syndication, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" might have never happened. Essentially, syndication is when a television producer sells the rights to a show's reruns to other networks or channels, which is how "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" magically seems to be on TV at almost every time of the day. Most of the time, shows selected for syndication are ones that don't require seeing several other episodes to understand, as they're often shown out of order (and sometimes seemingly at random). That means sitcoms work best, but game shows and anthology series also work pretty well.

Because of its self-contained anthology nature, "The Twilight Zone" seemed tailor-made for syndication. After all, each episode is its own self-contained story, and catching them at random is sort of fun because it's like a surprise grab bag of television goodness. So why did "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling hate seeing the series in syndication, where it could find new viewers? It all comes down to syndication editing, which could happen for a variety of reasons.