Ryan Gosling Appeared In Two Beloved '90s Horror Anthologies When He Was A Kid

Ryan Gosling is not only one of the best actors of his generation, but over the past decade, he's been doing some of the greatest comedic work of the past 15 years between his role in "Barbie" and his "Saturday Night Live" appearances. But before he was just Ken, and even before he became a heartthrob in "The Notebook," Gosling had a fascinating career as a young teenager.

As a kid, he was not only part of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Keri Russell, but he also part of the "Hercules" TV cinematic universe. However, for millions of millennials out there, Ryan Gosling's biggest claim to fame as a kid was being a part of the two biggest horror shows of the 1990s, the two shows that taught a generation to fear, and to laugh. That's right, Ryan Gosling didn't have to pick between "Goosebumps" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" like many of us did in ferocious playground arguments, because the actor appeared in both horror anthologies.

In case you are too young or too old to remember those childhood scares, "Goosebumps" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" were two horror anthology shows geared towards kids that served as gateways into the spooky genre. They took a rather comedic approach to horror while still offering plenty of spooks and scares — just without going too far. Even today, they remain quite spooky.

