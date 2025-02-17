Before kids got into Stephen King, Scholastic Book Fairs introduced them to the tween horror maestro: R.L. Stine. The author's best known for his "Goosebumps" books, an anthology series where each book introduced a new horror for some intrepid young protagonist to confront. Werewolves, mud monsters, and Slappy the dummy, the last of whom Stine never understood the fanbase for, all gave us nightmares. But hey, at least we were reading!

"Goosebumps" is far from Stine's only enterprise, as he's also the visionary behind the "Fear Street" and "Mostly Ghostly" books, too. It should come as no surprise that many of his works have been adapted into films and TV shows over the years. Some you've undoubtedly heard of before while others will make you go, "Wait, that's an R.L. Stine project?"

Consider it homework to expand your Stine repertoire, and in case you don't have the time to watch all of them, we've ranked them all from worst to best, courtesy of a real "Goosebumps" fanatic from back in the day (and currently). Sadly, this list only focuses on movies, so there's no room for the 1990s "Goosebumps" series, which is way scarier than you probably remember for a kids' horror show. Rest assured, that show holds a special place in all of our rotting hearts. Here is every R.L. Stine movie ranked!