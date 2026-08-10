10 Best Movie Performances Of 2026 (So Far)
The cinematic landscape thus far in 2026 has seen oodles of fascinating projects. In a year that studio executives are calling a bounce-back for theatrical attendance, audiences are being served movies that are both broadly popular and wildly divisive, all of which serve their purpose by giving audiences a diverse slate of options. We already have a list of the best movies of the year so far, but it's time to look at the particular faces populating the screen.
There have been a handful of standout performances in 2026 that have proven popular with audiences and have been cast far and wide thanks to the sweeping, domineering hand of social media virality. You'll definitely see those names on here, but you'll also see a couple of actors who deserve shout-outs for what they deliver to films that have flown slightly under the radar or for contributing a specific level of precision and texture to an extensive ensemble cast. I believe it was Rosalind Russell who said, "Acting is standing up naked and turning around very slowly." If that's true, these performers are baring it all (metaphorically).
Here are the best movie performances of 2026 so far.
Emily Blunt - Disclosure Day
The hot takes were thriving in the wake of "Disclosure Day." Director Steven Spielberg's return to alien science fiction left half the audience re-energized by the reminder that the near-octogenarian filmmaker has more creative vitality in his little finger than most of his current peers and the other half disappointed that he had made something that felt notably retrograde in its approach. (For what it's worth, we thought the film was quite thrilling.)
You can ding the film all you want for its slightly silly ideas about how information is shared and reckoned with in the modern age, but it seems hard for anyone not to give it up for Emily Blunt, who grounds the film's quirks in a real beating-heart performance that encompasses everything from emotionally reconciling with childhood trauma and becoming possessed by alien information to speaking new languages and humorously getting out of the car to stomp on Wyatt Russell's phone a bunch.
There's a balance of fantastical whimsy, genre pulp, and earnest sentimentality — all typical of Spielberg — that Blunt is tasked with navigating, and there's no one more suited to the task. She brings a performance that's physical and cerebral, locking in on her character's history, trauma, and catharsis in lockstep with Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp. The film is viable because of her sincerity and versatility — moreover, it's a reminder that she's worthy of more significant leading roles than her career has granted.
Nick Corirossi - The Napa Boys
How is one to describe "The Napa Boys" for those unfamiliar? This extremely niche alt-comedy from co-writer, director, and star Nick Corirossi is so specific that it seems to court indignation from anyone who approaches it with any level of ingenuousness — its commitment to pure anti-humor is near antagonistic, as is its weirdly esoteric premise, which positions the film as the fourth entry in a franchise spawned by Alexander Payne's "Sideways" and has taken the route of "American Pie Presents..."-style trashy DTV sequels.
That said, "The Napa Boys" is catnip for anyone who, say, has learned a little too much about the LA comedy scene from an extensive roster of insular podcasting circles — in that case, they may already know what to expect from something with Corirossi's name on it. But he proves himself in his first proper feature leading role, pushing his and co-writer and star Armen Weitzman's pet project into a register that perfectly suits the pair's hermetic and unforgiving style of comedy.
As Jack Jr. (yes, as in Thomas Haden Church's "Sideways" character Jack), he injects the archetype of the rambunctious, promiscuous foil to the rest of his friend group with a healthy dose of discomforting crassness and ruthless irony that works to dissuade anyone not already in on the joke. His screen presence — a cross between a malicious brand of zaniness and an appealing leading-man look — conjures an evil Jim Carrey variant, like if Carrey had followed his mean streak instead of becoming a commercially treasured icon. There's not much commercial about Corirossi's performance, and that's why it works — there's nothing quite like it.
Ralph Finnes - 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Introduced as a rumor in Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later," a supposed madman living somewhere out in the infected wilderness, Dr. Ian Kelson gets the full, surprisingly soulful spotlight in Nia DaCosta's "The Bone Temple," and Ralph Fiennes makes the most peculiar of his characters look effortless. Kelson has spent the collapse of Britain building an ossuary from the bones of the dead, coating himself daily in iodine so the infected mistake him for one of their own rather than food, and he greets his new reality with a muted civility.
Fiennes, who has spent his career oscillating between menace and warmth, finds both in Kelson. DaCosta and screenwriter Alex Garland inject tenderness into a character who could be a thin rendition of a madman, especially in his strange relationship with Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), the towering alpha-infected he tranquilizes, drugs, and eventually treats as something between a patient, pet, and friend.
Fiennes plays their scenes together with an avuncular gentleness that both counters and amplifies the film's grislier moments. The screenwriters have admitted the character owes a debt to Colonel Kurtz of "Apocalypse Now," and Fiennes leans into that lineage, letting Kelson's messianic monologues curdle from funny to unsettling and back again in an uninterrupted probing of the character's persona. It's a performance of gleeful commitment, and likely the best thing in the franchise since the initial outbreak. It's a great performance in an interesting sequel, even if it flopped at the box office.
Matt Johnson/Jay McCarrol - Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie
Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol are a package deal in "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie," the feature-length adaptation of the duo's television show, which itself was an adaptation of their web series, now approaching 20 years old. The pair has been mutating and heightening the absurd concept of their docu-fiction/scripted comedy hybrid — focused on fictionalized versions of Johnson and McCarrol as a two-piece band desperate to play at a downtown Toronto bar as if it were Madison Square Garden — for decades. With "The Movie," it finally reaches its pinnacle variation as a goofy comedy with blockbuster stakes.
While much of its success lies in clever filming and editing trickery — the pair have noted that an entirely different version of the film existed at one point, and listening to the Blu-ray commentary reveals scenes constructed from footage captured months apart — it's Johnson and McCarrol who imbue the film with the energy necessary for its on-the-fly propulsion. It's no easy task to stay in character while interacting with real people not in on the joke at the heart of "Nirvanna," and yet the duo seems preternaturally gifted at the instinctive spontaneity needed to craft stories around their hidden-camera shenanigans.
That's how you get a film that's as surprisingly emotionally resonant as it is ludicrously funny. Johnson and McCarrol may have to navigate the unexpected as they film with the public, but they never lose sight of the characters behind the mischief. Many were likely introduced to "Nirvanna" through the film's breakout, and those people are in luck: The television series finally has a home on streaming.
John Leguizamo - The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan's mythic, IMAX-shot take on Homer has no shortage of starry names to gawk at, from Matt Damon's grizzled Odysseus to Anne Hathaway's steadfast Penelope to Tom Holland's coming-of-age Telemachus. But it's John Leguizamo, in the hushed role of the swineherd Eumaeus, who sticks to your ribs the most. Leguizamo plays Odyssey's servant as a man worn down by two decades of hope deferred, seemingly blind and half-forgotten on Ithaca, counseling Telemachus toward manhood while trying and failing to shield his home from the invading hordes of suitors.
It's a performance built on restraint, which makes it all the more amazing coming from an actor who tends to go big more often than not. It's not often that Leguizamo has been used in this fashion, and that's largely the point. There's something quietly radical about Nolan handing the emotional ballast of his film's story to a man better known for playing villains and hustlers.
Leguizamo repays his director's trust by locating the ache beneath Eumaeus's devotion, the grief of a man who has given his whole life to waiting (he's also spoken to us about Nolan's directing prowess). He disappears into old-age prosthetics and clouded contact lenses, but the transformation lives within him as well, in a performance stripped of vanity, patient enough to let quiet and stillness do the heavy lifting. "The Odyssey" features loads of technical grandeur, and yet it's Leguizamo's subtlety that lingers.
Inde Navarrette - Obsession
There are all kinds of elements from Curry Barker's breakout low-budget horror hit "Obsession" that you could point to as key to its success, which has led the film to achieving box office history. But all of the film's disparate parts — from the sticky monkey's paw premise, the film's nasty sense of humor, and the genuine thrill of unpredictability baked into the script — are anchored by a truly indelible, hilarious, distressing, and terrifying performance from lead actress Inde Navarrette.
The film simply doesn't work without a performance of Navarrette's caliber anchoring it all at the center: Every aspect of the film that works so well is defined and amplified by the erratic, unstable energy she brings to the character of Nikki, whose besotted co-worker Bear (Michael Johnston) is so infatuated and intimidated by her that he makes a destructive wish for her to desperately love him. That act quickly turns the situation demonic and deadly.
Navarrette perfectly plays into the uncertainty about what's happened to Nikki — the script thankfully doesn't over-explain the supernatural circumstances of where the real girl has gone and what's taken her place, but there's enough there to give Navarrette all the context she needs to turn the newly possessed Nikki into an unstable, dangerous vehicle for hysterical, delirious fixation. It takes a truly adept grasp of the nuances of performance to capture the breadth of what Nikki has to convey — from the emotional to the visceral, from the funny to the harrowing — and it's doubtful you'll see a better breakout performance this year.
James Ortiz - Project Hail Mary
Let's be clear: Ryan Gosling is superb as Ryland Grace in "Project Hail Mary," an unassuming science teacher cast off into outer space to solve the mystery of our solar system's quickly dying sun. But it's his unexpected screen partner who does much of the heavy lifting to bring the film to life. While barreling through space, Grace comes into contact with a rock-like alien lifeform whom he aptly dubs Rocky (James Ortiz) — with this, "Project Hail Mary" turns into a buddy comedy between a human man and an alien rock, both desperate to save their home worlds.
Though the character of Rocky made the original book a nightmare to adapt, it's the tactility and surprising warmth of Rocky's practical character design and voice work that makes the film such a wonderful, sci-fi crowdpleaser. That's all thanks to Ortiz, who acted as the lead puppeteer for Rocky, operating the main body and head of the five-armed alien, as well as providing his voice, which is built by Grace via a computer program within the film's logic.
It's no easy feat to derive successful, endearing antics from a solitary actor interacting with a puppet without a face, and yet Ortiz affords Rocky recognizable traits that shift between reading as pet-like and as a shared humanity. The film's mix of analog and digital effects work is the kind of thing that defines the phrase "movie magic," and it's artists like Ortiz and his extended team of puppeteers who remind you of the type of awe that can come from the cinema.
Robert Pattinson - The Drama
You have to give it up for the central pairing at the heart of "The Drama," Norwegian writer and director Krisoffer Borgli's charged and incendiary twist on the romantic comedy formula, released by A24. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya both shine in this disarming and uncomfortable social satire, but I've got to shower some praise on Pattinson in particular, who plays the put-upon everyman with an impressive blend of buffoonishness and exasperation, continuing to soundly undercut his ostensible pretty-boy image.
Borgli plays a lot with the idea of image and the expectations we cast onto people we don't know, and those we think we do. His warped version of the Woody Allen-esque New York-set romance between a couple still figuring it out is pushed to the extreme as Pattinson's Charlie discovers a dark secret from his fiancée Emma's (Zendaya) past that threatens the sanctity of their relationship, both from the animosity of friends and family, amplified by a culture of moral absolutism, and from Charlie's own internal anxieties, insecurities, and terror at realizing he may not fully understand the person he's set to marry.
Pattinson plays up that sense of nervousness and trepidation — as Borgli begins to steer the proceedings toward a bleak variation of farce and screwball relationship comedy, Pattinson leans more and more into his character's inability to reckon with a complicated situation. It's an impressive performance in that, even though it's his screen partner who has confessed to a substantial moral transgression, Pattinson often comes across as even more rankling.
Seth Rogen - The Invite
Seth Rogen's on-screen persona has been well-established for decades, with his stoner charm and exasperated deadpan making him a reliable accessory in many a Judd Apatow comedy and beyond. But he's now spent just as much time pushing that affable persona into more dramatic and mature places. Sometimes it's a biting satire of Hollywood in his Emmy-winning Apple TV program "The Studio." In "The Invite," it's something far meaner and sadder.
Rogen plays Joe in writer, director, and star Olivia Wilde's chamber drama, a once-promising indie-rock musician whose career fizzled after a single hit, now teaching at a Bay Area conservatory and quietly consumed by his own sense of failure. Rogen plays the man as someone whose disappointment has calcified into a permanent, muted sneer, sublimely transforming his convivial funnyman energy into something much more knotty.
It's a performance built almost entirely on reaction, and Rogen's face, so often used as a comedic instrument, turns out to be a surprisingly precise dramatic one as well, tracking Joe's slide from smug irritation to looming grief. Wilde gives him room to be unlikeable, and Rogen doesn't flinch. You spend most of the film wanting to shake him out of his resentment, exactly the angle that makes him a compelling figure in the film, and that helps make "The Invite" a welcome directorial comeback for Wilde.