10 Best Movie Performances Of 2026 (So Far)

The cinematic landscape thus far in 2026 has seen oodles of fascinating projects. In a year that studio executives are calling a bounce-back for theatrical attendance, audiences are being served movies that are both broadly popular and wildly divisive, all of which serve their purpose by giving audiences a diverse slate of options. We already have a list of the best movies of the year so far, but it's time to look at the particular faces populating the screen.

There have been a handful of standout performances in 2026 that have proven popular with audiences and have been cast far and wide thanks to the sweeping, domineering hand of social media virality. You'll definitely see those names on here, but you'll also see a couple of actors who deserve shout-outs for what they deliver to films that have flown slightly under the radar or for contributing a specific level of precision and texture to an extensive ensemble cast. I believe it was Rosalind Russell who said, "Acting is standing up naked and turning around very slowly." If that's true, these performers are baring it all (metaphorically).

Here are the best movie performances of 2026 so far.