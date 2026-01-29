Olivia Wilde's New Movie Is A Perfect Comeback After The Disastrous Don't Worry Darling [Sundance 2026]

In 2019, Olivia Wilde, who had been a fixture in cinema as a leading lady for the past decade and change, released her debut feature as a solo director, "Booksmart." That film was a highly praised, clever, charming, and all-around gem of a coming-of-age high school comedy. It demonstrated that Wilde could make crowd pleasing entertainment that was still progressive and resolutely female-centric in both its protagonists and its themes. Its success has helped lead to several subsequent movies which carry that torch, most notably "Bottoms" and "My Old Ass." "Booksmart" announced Wilde as not just someone who could competently make a film, but as an exciting new auteur to watch.

Unfortunately, Wilde hit the sophomore slump pretty hard. As so many troubled second efforts tend to go, 2022's "Don't Worry Darling" was ambitious from the start, telling a complex story about a company town in the 1950s which harbored insidious, misogynistic, and even deadly secrets. Though the film had imagination and heart, its sci-fi narrative was predicated on a third act reveal which, according to Hoai-Tran Bui's review for /Film, took far too long to drop. It also suffered from a horrendous press cycle based around numerous allegations of conflict on the set, becoming fodder for social media gossip mongers.

Now, four years later, Wilde has made her grand return to directing. Her third feature, "The Invite," premiered last weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, and its reception was so rapturous that it sparked an intense bidding war which only just concluded. Now that A24 is set to distribute "The Invite" sometime this year, allow me to assure you that the film really is spectacular. It's not just a win for Wilde, but also for anyone interested in smart, witty comedies aimed at adults, too.