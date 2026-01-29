Olivia Wilde's New Movie Is A Perfect Comeback After The Disastrous Don't Worry Darling [Sundance 2026]
In 2019, Olivia Wilde, who had been a fixture in cinema as a leading lady for the past decade and change, released her debut feature as a solo director, "Booksmart." That film was a highly praised, clever, charming, and all-around gem of a coming-of-age high school comedy. It demonstrated that Wilde could make crowd pleasing entertainment that was still progressive and resolutely female-centric in both its protagonists and its themes. Its success has helped lead to several subsequent movies which carry that torch, most notably "Bottoms" and "My Old Ass." "Booksmart" announced Wilde as not just someone who could competently make a film, but as an exciting new auteur to watch.
Unfortunately, Wilde hit the sophomore slump pretty hard. As so many troubled second efforts tend to go, 2022's "Don't Worry Darling" was ambitious from the start, telling a complex story about a company town in the 1950s which harbored insidious, misogynistic, and even deadly secrets. Though the film had imagination and heart, its sci-fi narrative was predicated on a third act reveal which, according to Hoai-Tran Bui's review for /Film, took far too long to drop. It also suffered from a horrendous press cycle based around numerous allegations of conflict on the set, becoming fodder for social media gossip mongers.
Now, four years later, Wilde has made her grand return to directing. Her third feature, "The Invite," premiered last weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, and its reception was so rapturous that it sparked an intense bidding war which only just concluded. Now that A24 is set to distribute "The Invite" sometime this year, allow me to assure you that the film really is spectacular. It's not just a win for Wilde, but also for anyone interested in smart, witty comedies aimed at adults, too.
Wilde chooses proven material with The Invite
Olivia Wilde's smart choices with "The Invite" begin with her decision to adapt the film's source material in the first place. Unlike "Don't Worry Darling," which began life as a script that made it to the Black List (which usually, but doesn't always, act as a mark of quality), "The Invite" is based on the 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs," aka "Sentimental." That film was based on a stage play by Cesc Gay entitled "Los vecinos de arriba," and was nominated for several Goya awards. "Sentimental" made enough of a splash that it's been remade once per year every year since 2022 in various countries, including Italy, France, and South Korea. "The Invite" is America's turn at bat, and it's in great hands with Wilde.
The film, being essentially based on a stage play, all takes place one eventful night at the home of a San Francisco couple, Angela (Wilde) and Joe (Seth Rogen). Angela has invited the upstairs neighbors Pina (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton) to dinner, something which Joe isn't thrilled about given his resentment toward them for their late night sexcapades which he and Angela can hear through their walls. It's clear that Angela and Joe have a myriad of issues as a couple, too, as their bickering is fast, furious, and scathing. The dialogue, by screenwriters Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, is as witty and catty as vintage Woody Allen or SNL mastermind Albert Brooks. Finally, well into the double date, Pina and Hawk reveal that they have their own invite to extend, and Wilde's film escalates into a dizzyingly hilarious and surprisingly emotional series of social foibles and surprise confessions.
The Invite showcases Wilde's chops in front of and behind the camera
Olivia Wilde is an actor's director: she knows talent and gives them the space they need to soar. As Joe, Seth Rogen uses his Judd Apatow heritage to its full advantage, while Penélope Cruz exudes class and sexuality as only she can with Pina. Edward Norton's Hawk encapsulates the actor's unique mixture of intelligence and idiosyncratic behavior. Wilde herself is fantastic as Angela; while other director/actors may be indulgent when it comes to casting themselves in their own films, Wilde works overtime to justify her presence in front of the camera here. Angela is a fully realized and indelible character, and it's easily one of Wilde's best performances ever.
Even more impressive is Wilde's efforts behind the camera for "The Invite." She and editors Yorgos Mavropsaridis and Anthony Boys keep the film's pace at a breakneck speed, supporting the actor's overlapping dialogue in a manner which recalls vintage Robert Altman. Wilde and cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra do a marvelous job of shooting every corner of the apartment without repeating themselves, the space transforming just as much as the characters do. Wilde clearly knows the value of a good close-up, too, and it's amazing to see her demonstrate that on both sides of the camera.
"The Invite" was one of the best films at Sundance this year, and if A24 plays their cards right, it could be a big hit. The film deserves it for being this good, Wilde deserves it to get her directing career back on track, and audiences who yearn for more diverse fare at the multiplex deserve it, too. Hopefully we all get "The Invite" sooner rather than later.