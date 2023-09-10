Don't Worry Darling Is Generating A Whole New Wave Of Buzz Thanks To Netflix

Before Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling" had even hit theaters, it had already stirred up a lot of buzz — and controversy. The rumors and gossip surrounding the film have long since died down, but its move to streaming on Netflix has kicked up a new cloud of conversation.

First, a quick rundown of the drama that was discussed more than the movie itself in its run-up to release. While "Don't Worry Darling" was still in production, the world learned that Wilde had ended her engagement to Jason Sudeikis and entered a relationship with the star of the movie, globally renowned singer and heartthrob Harry Styles. The relationship between Wilde and Styles was seen by some as a violation of on-set power dynamics, and given its proximity to her engagement to Sudeikis, it also looked like the relationship may have begun as an illicit affair.

As if the on-set romance wasn't controversial enough, additional rumors circulated that Styles' co-star Florence Pugh had taken issue with his casting. These were fueled by Pugh being absent from the Q&A panel at the Venice premiere for "Don't Worry Darling," and doing little to promote the film otherwise. She even publicly spoke out against the audience's response to the trailer, which (predictably) centered heavily around her sex scenes with her world-famous co-star. "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry," Pugh explained to Harper's Bazaar.

"Don't Worry Darling" only just about broke even at the box office last year, but it's made it into Netflix's top 10 most-watched films in the United States after landing on September 4, per FlixPatrol. So, behind-the-scenes drama aside, is it worth a watch?