10 Celebrity Cameos That Ruined Perfectly Good Movies

Cameos are meant to be fun, little treats for viewers. They can help flesh out a film's world, like how "F1" with Brad Pitt has a slew of appearances from real-world racers. They might be so quick you barely even register a famous face has shown up on screen, or they'll quickly elicit a chuckle before getting back into the actual story.

Unfortunately, not every film knows how to handle a cameo well. Sometimes, you're deep within a story and then completely pulled out of it because an A-list actor showed up for five seconds. Maybe it's immediately clear that an actor only got their cameo because they're friends with the director. Their scene may only last a few seconds, but some wonky line readings can ruin what was otherwise a great time.

Plenty of bad movies are accompanied by awful cameos, however, we want to examine otherwise decent films that are brought down at least a full star on Letterboxd because a famous face just needed to show up. The next time you watch these movies, see how much of an "ick" you get when these cameos occur.