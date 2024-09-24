Every Movie With A Donald Trump Cameo

Children of the 1980s understand how deeply weird it is that Donald Trump is now considered a politician. 40 years ago, Trump was a clownish pop culture figure more than anything. He was often described as a real estate mogul in the press, but he was more often parodied on sitcoms and in comic strips as the world's worst millionaire, a caricature of a pseudo-celebrity, and the central symbol of Ronald Reagan's aggressively wicked yuppie class. He was a whimsical punchline more than he was a respected businessman and his financial failures were just as notorious as his successes. I personally recall a joke from MAD Magazine that said Trump was working on a book about his personal success ... but that he was stuck on Chapter 11.

Trump served as the template for multiple villains in other media, including Gordon Gekko from "Wall Street," C. Montgomery Burns from "The Simpsons," King Koopa in "Super Mario Bros," Biff Tannen from "Back to the Future Part II," and Barry Tarbarry in "The 100 Lives of Black Jack Savage."

It wouldn't be until the mid-2000s and the launch of "The Apprentice," along with his birther conspiracies, that Trump would begin appearing on right-wing news outlets. Some found his decades-long media career was enough to lend him some kind of credibility, and, lo, he became a politician. Some may even recall that he was president for a spell. And to think, he once had to appear in ridiculous Pizza Hut commercials to make ends meet.

As a pop culture figure, Trump was roped into multiple film projects in his career, often with the felon playing a version of himself. He has racked up 11 acting credits in scripted feature films, all of them as rich moguls, hotel owners, or some other form of millionaire. Trump always liked to be seen as wealthy and important, even if he had to pretend to be his own publicist to do it, and his film career always felt like an extension of his own quest for self-aggrandizement and brand publicity.

Here, then, are the 11 films to feature Trump as an actor.