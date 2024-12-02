Bruce Willis Regrets Turning Down The Villain Role In A Classic George Clooney Movie

Bruce Willis was on a bit of a heater heading into 2001. The star had a habit of keeping busy, which meant that there would be a dud or two mixed in with the successes, but after the washout of "Last Man Standing" in 1996 (and excluding the animated hit that was "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America"), he had four consecutive years with a box-office smash in "The Fifth Element" ($264 million worldwide), "Armageddon" ($554 million WW), "The Sixth Sense" ($673 million WW), and "Unbreakable" ($248 million WW). Why not make it five?

Willis surely didn't lack for offers in 2001, but for whatever reason he rolled into that year with one film on the slate, Barry Levinson's caper comedy "Bandits." Co-starring Billy Bob Thornton and Cate Blanchett, it's a funny enough movie that rode its mild charms to a $67 million global gross — which fell short of the movie's inexplicably fat $75 million budget (money that most certainly is not on the screen).

This was the end of Willis' heater, but it needn't have been that way. Had he not turned down a very sweet offer to appear in a star-studded movie starring George Clooney and ten other movie stars, he would've kept that streak going into 2002.