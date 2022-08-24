Why Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From Don't Worry Darling

When actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde debuted with the exceedingly well-received "Booksmart" in 2019, the sky seemed to be the limit. Not only was the film a pleasant surprise and a thoroughly confident first feature, but Wilde quickly gained a reputation as a filmmaker who prioritized drama-free sets and a professional working environment for all. (In her own words, she described her approach as abiding by a staunch "No a******* policy" in an interview with Variety last year.) She put her money where her mouth is during production of her follow-up, the highly-anticipated "Don't Worry Darling."

Having originally cast troubled star Shia LaBeouf in a significant role, the actor/director quickly reversed course and ended up firing him altogether. At the time, this was reported as typical "scheduling issues," but word soon got around that something much less mundane ultimately led to such a drastic measure. Considering LaBeouf's recent history of making headlines for all the wrong reasons, reaching a new low with allegations by his "Honey Boy" co-star FKA twigs of sexual assault, it comes as no surprise that his behavior caused Wilde to completely reconsider this casting choice.

With her next film set to premiere in just a few weeks, the director is now opening up about exactly what motivated her to part ways with the controversial actor.