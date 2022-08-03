Don't Worry Darling Went Through Some Ups And Downs With Harry Styles' Casting

In a little under two months, all eyes will be on the star-studded cast of "Don't Worry Darling" when the much-anticipated film makes its theatrical debut. After the wildfire success of "Booksmart," the second directorial effort from Olivia Wilde was always destined to drum up buzz. The more we learned about the upcoming film, the better it started to sound. A 1950s-set psychological thriller by way of "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal" and a little of "The Stepford Wives" thrown in for good measure? Yes, please! Just knowing the premise was enough, but then came the cast, which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself.

Everything has been coming up Florence Pugh, ever since her back-to-back 2019 success with "Midsommar" and "Little Women." In "Don't Worry Darling," Pugh takes centerstage as classic stay-at-home wife Alice Chambers, who moves to a utopian experimental community with her husband Jack (Styles). To call Styles a rising star wouldn't quite capture his explosively successful music career, but as far as his acting career is concerned, Styles is moving up in the world. "Don't Worry Darling" marks his biggest role yet, followed up by another lead role in the romantic drama, "My Policeman."

According to a recent interview with Vogue, landing on this picture-perfect cast was no easy task, especially when it came to casting the role of Jack. You might remember that when the film was initially announced, Shia LaBeouf was set to star opposite Pugh as Jack. Then, five months after he joined the cast, Deadline reported LaBeouf was exiting due to "scheduling conflicts." A later Variety report explained that LaBeouf was fired by Wilde for "poor behavior." So how did the movie end up starring the former One Direction singer?