Don't Worry Darling Trailer: Life Could Be A Dream For Florence Pugh

When Alice isn't cracking open ominously empty eggs or saran-wrapping her own face, she's talking to Timothy Simons' character, who offers to put her on meds and seems to give her a heavily redacted file. Alice seems to be the only person who realizes something's wrong here, though it's unclear exactly what that is. Aliens? Government experiments? Delusions? So far, "Don't Worry Darling" is doing a great job teasing its twists without making them obvious. Personally, I'm intrigued about a moment where Pugh guesses the ending of a neighbor's meet-cute story before she says it: does that mean every woman in Victory met their husband the same way?

While there's plenty to get excited about here, fans of pop star Harry Styles (myself included) will be enthralled by the new footage, which shows the British musician in his second major acting role after 2017's "Dunkirk." The first promo only included a few lines from Styles, to the point that it was unclear whether he'd be playing an American or a Brit ex-pat, but he has more to do this time around, admonishing Alice for not appreciating their unique opportunity and bro-ing around with Chris Pine's culty character. "Whose world is this?" Frank yells during a decadent-looking party scene, to which Jack and other men chant "Ours!" For some reason, I don't think they mean their wives, too.

"Don't Worry Darling" is Wilde's second directorial feature after 2019's "Booksmart." The cast also includes Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Kate Berlant, Sydney Chandler, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, and Ari'el Stachel. The film will hit theaters on September 23, 2022.