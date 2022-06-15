My Policeman Trailer: Harry Styles Stars In The Queer Romantic Drama

The film's main story — which is pulled from the 2012 book of the same title by Bethan Roberts — takes place in 1957 and is set in beach town Brighton, England. According to Vanity Fair, the film "follows a policeman named Tom Burgess who is gay, but living in a society where it's illegal to be so. He begins dating a schoolteacher named Marion, but also embarks on a love affair in secret with a museum curator named Patrick Hazelwood. Forced to repress his true feelings, he decides to marry Marion, and as tensions rise between the married couple, Patrick's life ends up in shambles."

Additionally, the movie is set to cover two separate timelines, similarly to the book, spanning both "the 1950s, in which Tom is navigating this love triangle with Marion and Patrick; and 40 years later, when Tom and Marion's strained life together becomes more complicated when Marion agrees to take in Patrick after he suffers a stroke," according to Vanity Fair.

The role of the titular policeman, Tom, will be played by Styles, the former One Direction member who starred in 2017's "Dunkirk" and will star in the upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling," which is set to release a month prior. Styles will play the role in the 1957 portions of the film, with "The Crown" star Emma Corrin playing his wife Marion's young self, and David Dawson, an accomplished stage actor who previously appeared in "Peaky Blinders," taking on the younger version of Tom's lover, Patrick. The film's adult cast will showcase Linus Roache as the older counterpart of Tom, Gina McKee as the older verison of Marion, and Rupert Everett as the elder Patrick.

"My Policeman" will be released in theatres on October 21, 2022, and will debut on Prime Video two weeks later on November 4, 2022.