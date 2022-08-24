Why Olivia Wilde And Florence Pugh Swapped Don't Worry Darling Roles

Florence Pugh is one of those actors who seems to have popped up on everyone's radars thanks to very different projects. Some became aware of her talent when they saw her in the acclaimed 2016 drama "Lady Macbeth." For others, it was the meme-ifying of her excellent crying face in "Midsommar" that got their attention. Or perhaps it was the way she helped you see Amy March in a whole new light in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." Personally, it was Stephen Merchant's charming wrestling dramedy "Fighting with My Family" that gave me my first taste of Pugh-power.

What matters is we're all firmly onboard the Pugh train now heading into the release of her latest film, "Don't Worry Darling." Directed by Olivia Wilde in her second go-round after her directorial debut on the hilarious "Booksmart," the original thriller takes place in a seemingly utopian 1950s community where a woman named Alice (Pugh) lives with her husband Jack (Harry Styles). But is there more to Alice's home — a California town created and overseen by the enigmatic company Jack works for — than meets the eye?

Nah. It's just a really nice place where everyone leads a happy life devoid of conflict.

Fine, fine. There are definitely some shady "The Stepford Wives" or "The Truman Show"-style shenanigans transpiring beneath the facade of Alice's idyllic life (with Wilde having also compared the film to "Inception" and "The Matrix"). Wilde herself co-stars in the movie as Alice's bestie Bunny, although she originally had her eye on playing Alice in order to make the project an easier sell to studios. What's more, Pugh was actually in talks to play Bunny instead of Alice when Wilde decided the pair should swap their roles.