Don't Worry Darling Footage Reaction: Olivia Wilde's New Movie Looks Strange, Deranged, And Pretty Darn Great [CinemaCon 2022]

Director Olivia Wilde took to the stage to introduce the trailer, calling the film a "psychological thriller" inspired by "Inception," "The Matrix," and "The Truman Show," which is a pretty great lineup. She praised the cast, particularly Florence Pugh, which is no surprise. Matthew Libatique is the cinematographer for the film, and he's worked on some bangers including "Requiem for a Dream," "A Star is Born," and "Mother!" We've got Arianne Phillips, the costume designer for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a score from John Powell ("The Bourne Ultimatum," "Solo: A Star Wars Story"), and a trailer that Wilde called, "thrilling, beautiful, equally challenging, and above all else, fun." She told the crowd that she's been working on the trailer for months, and it reportedly looks great!

In the trailer footage shown, we see Pugh's character at a party in a living room with her friends, who are all dancing with trays on their heads, balancing drinks on top of them. Their significant others are watching them, cheering them on. Then we cut to Styles' character and Pugh's in bed. They say, "You and me. "Always you and me."

We cut to a montage of a 1950s housewife doing domestic chores, and then to Chris Pine, who wants to "change the world." He appears to be a cult leader of some sort. Wilde's character says, "The one thing they ask of us is to stay here where it's safe." There is clearly a delineation between the men and the women here, something that was certainly true in that era in America.

We see the men go off to do something mysterious as the women stay home. Pugh's character is beginning to ask questions of Pine's character, and no cult leader (if that's what he is) ever likes that. He certainly doesn't. "They're lying about everything," Pugh's character says, as Pine's character looks deranged, in a great way. Later, Pugh's character has plastic wrapped around her face in the next shot, then we see her in a bathtub, sinking under the water. Then it gets even creepier as we see the mirror next to the bathtub, and her reflection does not sink!

New Line has yet to release an official synopsis but here's how "Don't Worry Darling" has previously been described:

A 1950's housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

The screenplay was rewritten by Katie Silberman ("Set It Up," "Isn't It Romantic," "Booksmart") from an earlier spec script by screenwriting duo Shane and Carey Van Dyke ("Chernobyl Diaries, "The Sacred," "The Silence").

"Don't Worry Darling" will debut exclusively in theaters on September 23, 2022.