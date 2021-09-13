Don't Worry Darling: Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Furiously Make Out In Olivia Wilde's Psychological Thriller

Olivia Wilde announced through a tweet that the 1950s-set period piece thriller will debut exclusively in theaters on September 23, 2022, setting up the film for an end-of-year awards boost in a striking show of confidence from both New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Starring an absolutely stacked cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll, "Don't Worry Darling" has previously been described as "A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath." The screenplay was rewritten by Katie Silberman ("Set It Up," "Isn't It Romantic," "Booksmart") from an earlier spec script originally delivered by screenwriting team Shane and Carey Van Dyke ("Chernobyl Diaries, "The Sacred," "The Silence"), both of whom still receive writing credits. Wilde and Silberman are also producing the film, alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

As one of those viewers who thought Harry Styles was actually a pleasant surprise in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," I'm not merely bowing to relentless pressure from One Direction fans when I say that I'm looking forward to seeing how the singer handles more demanding material this time around. Nolan wisely gave Styles a limited and rather one- directional dimensional role as, essentially, "The Jerk" in the World War II drama and I thought he played that note rather well. Wilde chose Styles for the role after parting ways with Shia LaBeouf for violating the director's strict "No assholes policy." As Wilde explained:

"Someone, who's a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful because I just knew I had to do the opposite. They said, 'Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who's in charge, be the predator.' That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that."

"Booksmart" didn't quite make much of a dent at the box office despite its critical acclaim, so here's hoping "Don't Worry Darling" is the breakthrough on all fronts that Olivia Wilde is looking for.