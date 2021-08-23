'The Lost Daughter': Release Date, Cast And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

It's always fun when longtime actors suddenly decide to flex different muscles altogether and step behind the camera for their own features. It doesn't always turn out great, to say the least, but we're at least enjoying a good streak of sorts between Greta Gerwig and Olivia Wilde in recent years.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is the next to try her hand at directing and join such esteemed company with The Lost Daughter scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with a theatrical and streaming release to follow. Here's everything you need to know about The Lost Daughter.