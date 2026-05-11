15 Best Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

Post-apocalyptic horror never seems to go out of style. Maybe it's our collective modern yearning for a simpler life, where the drudgery of going to work and paying bills is gone and we can wander through empty, overgrown cities scavenging for useful tools and leftover tins of food. Or maybe it's just fun to watch zombies chase people and rip off their heads. Who can say.

Somewhere around the year 2020, though, a sense of post-apocalypse fatigue did start to set in. Fortunately, Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" managed to pivot in the perfect way: The film proved to be a surprisingly tender and thoughtful meditation on death and how we deal with it. Nia DaCosta's "The Bone Temple" seamlessly picks up that baton and continues to race down the path of subverting expectations. Yes, there's a maniacal cult leader who dresses like Jimmy Savile and likes to skin people alive. But the heart of the story is the beautiful friendship that blossoms between a gentle-hearted local doctor and the big hairy zombie that he does drugs with.

The real world can often seem like it's stuck in a doom spiral that we are helpless to stop. "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" proposes that, as the world becomes a crueler and more frightening place, it's all the more important for us to stay kind — and to hold on to our humanity. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)