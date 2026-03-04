The Bride! Review: Maggie Gyllenhaal's Beautiful, Messy Monster Movie Is An Unhinged Delight

After introducing herself, the ghost of Mary Shelley goes ahead and possesses Ida (also played by Jessie Buckley), a fast-talking dame living in 1930s Chicago. Before the title card slams home, Ida will end up dead — but her story is just beginning. Soon, the Frankenstein monster, lovingly nicknamed Frank, shows up in Chicago and asks mad scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening, understanding the assignment) to create him a mate. Frank, played with soulful rage by Christian Bale buried in convincing makeup, is a sad, lonely monster who wants companionship. He's been wandering around alone since Dr. Frankenstein cobbled him together in the 1800s, and the only comfort he's found over the years is by watching the many Hollywood movies starring song-and-dance man Ronnie Reed (Jake Gyllenhaal, having fun with a small role).

Before you know it, Ida has been resurrected as The Bride ... and she's still possessed by Mary Shelley, too. Buckley is a great actor, and as I sit writing this review, she's probably only days away from winning a well-deserved Best Actress Oscar for her devastating work in "Hamnet." Her work in "The Bride!", however, is so big, so broad, so saddled with tics and and shrieks that it takes a little while to warm up to it. Whenever Mary takes control of the Bride's body, she slips into a thick accent, hurling stream-of-consciousness profanities, and I have to be honest: It got real old, real fast. Thankfully, this concept eventually fades into the background, allowing Buckley to feel more like a real character and less like a series of quirky constructs.

Frank is immediately smitten with the Bride, but she's not so sure about him. It doesn't help matters that Frank and Dr. Euphronious tell this newly resurrected a corpse a big lie: She was in an "accident" that wiped out her memory, a convenient fabrication that allows Frank to claim he and the Bride are already engaged to be married after embarking on a love affair the Bride can't recall. The two monsters soon find themselves on the run, hopping from one big city to the next and getting in all sorts of swooning, romantic, violent trouble like an undead Bonnie and Clyde.