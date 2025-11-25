Hamnet Review: Jessie Buckley Is Devastating In This Shakespearean Tragedy

William Shakespeare's work is immortal, but we actually know very little about the man's life. Indeed, Shakespeare's history is so shrouded in mystery that there's a long-standing conspiracy theory that he didn't actually write his plays (Roland "Independence Day" Emmerich even made a wonderfully silly movie about that). But we do know some things. We know that he was married, and that he had three children, and that one of the children — a boy named Hamnet — died young.

That name will likely catch people's attention since it's so close to "Hamlet," arguably Shakespeare's most famous play, adapted countless times in countless ways. In fact, during Shakespeare's time, the names "Hamnet" and "Hamlet" were virtually interchangeable. The connection is too intriguing to pass up, especially since "Hamlet" is a play full of ghosts, grief, and madness. Was Shakespeare's renowned tragedy inspired by the death of his own son?

That's the premise of Maggie O'Farrell's novel "Hamnet," which has now been adapted to the screen by Chloé Zhao (who co-wrote the script with O'Farrell). But Shakespeare isn't the main player here. Both book and film are instead focused on his wife. Her name is commonly known as Anne Hathaway, but some sources also record her name as "Agnes," and that's what O'Farrell calls her, likely because she realized that calling a character "Anne Hathaway" in this day and age would immediately make people think of the "Devil Wears Prada" star.