The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Trailer Reunites Anne Hathaway And Meryl Streep
A legacy sequel to one of the most popular movies of the 21st century? Set to release in the spring of next year? Groundbreaking. Come on, you had to know that was coming. It's hardly an exaggeration to say that "The Devil Wears Prada" left a giant-sized footprint on our collective psyche when it burst onto the scene in 2006, teaching us all the most valuable lessons about life, love, and some of the acid-tongued dialogue to ever hit the silver screen. Fans have always clamored for a follow-up reuniting the great Meryl Streep with the (at the time) rapidly-rising star Anne Hathaway, and they ultimately got their wish when the news about "Devil Wears Prada 2" broke last year. Now, we're finally getting our first look at the upcoming sequel film — outside of all those paparazzi photos taken from the set, that is — with the release of the teaser.
Director David Frankel returns to direct "The Devil Wears Prada 2," alongside leading women Streep as the tenacious Miranda Priestly and Hathaway as her personal assistant Andrea "Andy" Sachs, and the nostalgia is real right from the start of the footage. Although focused primarily on the two main characters, the teaser confirms that they'll be joined by both Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their original roles as Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, respectively. But that's enough prattling on from us. Check out the teaser for yourself above!
The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser trailer is more meta than you think
Gird your loins, people! "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is real, and we now have official proof. From the moment those red pumps come into view in that hallway and send passersby scurrying for cover, it's obvious that the sheer star wattage and staying power of the original movie speaks for itself at this point. 20 years on, this teaser hardly has to even lift a finger to get moviegoers of a certain stripe eager to turn this into the latest example of a legacy sequel breaking big at the box office. All it needs is some flashes to ritzy parties filled with the most beautiful people wearing the most expensive clothes, uncorked bottles of champagne, and one awfully familiar-looking elevator.
And that's exactly the point where "The Devil Wears Prada 2" appears to be having some meta fun with audiences. When Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs steps inside and sidles up next to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, all it takes is one line of dialogue from Miranda to end things on a rousing note: "Took you long enough." Andy's open-mouthed smile and her triumphantly putting on her sunglasses says everything that needs to be said — the two icons are finally on equal footing in terms of movie stardom, lending an extra layer of contrast from their respective status when the original movie was released almost two full decades ago. The footage doesn't tease much in terms of actual plot, but it's easy to imagine catching up with this unforgettable duo all these years later.
Not everyone from the first "Devil Wears Prada" is coming back for more, but the main creative team remains largely intact. I, for one, am ready to return to the offices of Runway Magazine. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters May 1, 2026.