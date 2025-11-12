The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Trailer Reunites Anne Hathaway And Meryl Streep

Gird your loins, people! "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is real, and we now have official proof. From the moment those red pumps come into view in that hallway and send passersby scurrying for cover, it's obvious that the sheer star wattage and staying power of the original movie speaks for itself at this point. 20 years on, this teaser hardly has to even lift a finger to get moviegoers of a certain stripe eager to turn this into the latest example of a legacy sequel breaking big at the box office. All it needs is some flashes to ritzy parties filled with the most beautiful people wearing the most expensive clothes, uncorked bottles of champagne, and one awfully familiar-looking elevator.

And that's exactly the point where "The Devil Wears Prada 2" appears to be having some meta fun with audiences. When Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs steps inside and sidles up next to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, all it takes is one line of dialogue from Miranda to end things on a rousing note: "Took you long enough." Andy's open-mouthed smile and her triumphantly putting on her sunglasses says everything that needs to be said — the two icons are finally on equal footing in terms of movie stardom, lending an extra layer of contrast from their respective status when the original movie was released almost two full decades ago. The footage doesn't tease much in terms of actual plot, but it's easy to imagine catching up with this unforgettable duo all these years later.

Not everyone from the first "Devil Wears Prada" is coming back for more, but the main creative team remains largely intact. I, for one, am ready to return to the offices of Runway Magazine. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters May 1, 2026.