The Devil Wears Prada Is Finally Getting A Sequel

Looks like legacy sequels aren't just for action blockbusters.

According to Puck News (and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter), a sequel to 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" is currently in development. Aline Brosh McKenna, screenwriter of the original film, will reportedly pen this follow-up, which is being spearheaded by original "The Devil Wears Prada" producer Wendy Finerman. Deadline reports that the original film's director, David Frankel, is also in talks to return.

Reports at this time indicate that the original film's main cast (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt) have not locked deals to return yet. However, reported story details indicate the script is being written with the intent of at least Streep and Blunt returning (more on that soon). Streep is the reason the original film came together, so (pure speculation here), without her there's probably no movie this time around.

"The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from a 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. It should be noted the novel has two sequels, "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns" and "When Life Gives You Lululemons." It's unconfirmed right now if this film sequel will use them as source material.

The film follows recent journalism grad Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who — while struggling to break into the NYC writing scene — accepts a job as a personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, Runway. Miranda is indeed a fashionable devil, yet her relationship with Andy ultimately becomes a twisted teacher-student one. Weisberger previously worked as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her book is widely considered to be a fictionalized recounting of her experience. Andy ultimately can't abide Miranda's moral compromises and walks off the Runway by the film's end. Where does that leave this almost 20-years-later follow-up?