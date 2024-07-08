The Devil Wears Prada Is Finally Getting A Sequel
Looks like legacy sequels aren't just for action blockbusters.
According to Puck News (and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter), a sequel to 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" is currently in development. Aline Brosh McKenna, screenwriter of the original film, will reportedly pen this follow-up, which is being spearheaded by original "The Devil Wears Prada" producer Wendy Finerman. Deadline reports that the original film's director, David Frankel, is also in talks to return.
Reports at this time indicate that the original film's main cast (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt) have not locked deals to return yet. However, reported story details indicate the script is being written with the intent of at least Streep and Blunt returning (more on that soon). Streep is the reason the original film came together, so (pure speculation here), without her there's probably no movie this time around.
"The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from a 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. It should be noted the novel has two sequels, "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns" and "When Life Gives You Lululemons." It's unconfirmed right now if this film sequel will use them as source material.
The film follows recent journalism grad Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who — while struggling to break into the NYC writing scene — accepts a job as a personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, Runway. Miranda is indeed a fashionable devil, yet her relationship with Andy ultimately becomes a twisted teacher-student one. Weisberger previously worked as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her book is widely considered to be a fictionalized recounting of her experience. Andy ultimately can't abide Miranda's moral compromises and walks off the Runway by the film's end. Where does that leave this almost 20-years-later follow-up?
What to expect from a Devil Wears Prada sequel
Puck claims that "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel will deal with the current woes of the publishing industry. Miranda is still leading Runway but the magazine is a shell of its former self. In a karmic reversal of fortune, she's reliant on sponsorship from her former tortured assistant Emily (Blunt), who now leads a luxury marketing brand.
"The Devil Wears Prada" was a success; after all, that title has to pique your interest. During its theatrical run in 2006, it grossed $326 million (about 10 times its budget). It later received two Oscar nominations (Streep for Best Actress and Patricia Field for Best Costume Design). The movie has an enduring legacy too. A stage musical adaptation, starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda, is currently holding preview performances before opening wide this October. In March 2024, Hathaway was asked about a sequel (and said she doubted it would happen).
"The Devil Wears Prada" was a 20th Century Fox film; the studio was acquired by Disney in 2019 and this sequel will be produced there. Given Disney's voracious attitude to capitalize on any brand it can plus the continuing love for "The Devil Wears Prada," a sequel makes business sense.
No release date for "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel has been confirmed at this time.