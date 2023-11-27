Christopher Nolan Gave Emily Blunt A Devil Wears Prada Moment During Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's commitment to historical accuracy and verisimilitude during the making of "Oppenheimer" added a layer of depth to the largely subjective biopic about the father of the atomic bomb. Opting not to film on traditional film sets and sound stages, the cast and crew filmed on location in New Mexico in and around the same area where Oppenheimer's original team created the bomb during WWII in the mid-1940s. When the quieter, more intimate personal scenes were shot with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, the Oppenheimer family's actual home in Los Alamos was used as the location. The exteriors were shot on Ghost Ranch and a 70-acre piece of private land just outside of Belen, New Mexico called El Paisano Ranch.

Nolan himself is accustomed to dressing sharply in a gentlemen's uniform usually consisting of a collared shirt, ironed slacks, and a blazer. It's a way for the focused director to look the part and concentrate on the monumental task of making a Christopher Nolan movie while also being liberated from thinking about inconsequential matters like fashion choices. This may be why Nolan requires that actors come on to set in costume, appearing exactly as their characters would, without exception.

Adjusting to the harsh weather conditions led Blunt, who plays Kitty Oppenheimer in the film, to slightly bend Nolan's costume rule by wearing a pair of Ugg boots on set. Nolan's quiet judgment caused Blunt to feel like she was right back acting across from Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada."