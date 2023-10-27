Actual Military Explosions Kept Oppenheimer From Filming At The Real Atomic Bomb Site

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Never one to skirt the truth, visionary director Christopher Nolan has always paid close attention to getting the real story down on 70mm film, even down to the smallest detail. "The Dark Knight" was so grounded in reality that Batman seemed more like an actual historical figure than a traumatized superhero. With "Oppenheimer," Nolan and his team had one of the most exhaustive biographies ever written at their disposal, "American Prometheus," written by authors Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. That deep dive into the definitive account of the creation of the atomic bomb and its aftermath even led to more discoveries that the historians missed the first time around.

In the ongoing effort during production to make "Oppenheimer" as accurate as possible, Nolan originally wanted to film the show-stopping spectacle of the atomic bomb detonation at the same location as the actual Trinity test site. In 1945, the 100-mile span of desert in Southern New Mexico was named Jornada del Muerto ("Route of the Dead Man") by Spanish conquistadors who crossed the area on foot during the 16th century with no water access of any kind. Oppenheimer later renamed the site with the official code name, Trinity, based on a sonnet by 17th century poet John Donne. That change effectively christened the land and removed some of the stigma from the much more foreboding Spanish name.

Today, the historic site is nestled right near the White Sands Missile Range. Driving past, seeing the no trespassing signs can fill travelers with a sense of dread and a feeling of awe, simultaneously. When it came time for Nolan and his team of actors, artists, and crew to recreate the blast, they were unable to shoot at the original location due to a very dangerous scheduling conflict with the production and the U.S. military's plans to detonate a few bombs of their own.