Why Adrian Grenier's Nate Cooper Didn't Return For The Devil Wears Prada 2

Now that we know that the 2006 comedy-drama "The Devil Wears Prada" is getting a sequel (one that's, in fact, slated to release as soon as May 2026), it begs the question: Who's coming back in terms of the main cast?

On June 30, 2025, the film's official Instagram account posted that "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is in production, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, a whole bunch of the first movie's stars have returned to start filming the sequel, including living legend Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh having also joined the cast. (I'll quickly note: Hathaway is an Oscar winner as well, while both Blunt and Tucci have earned nominations, so this cast is wildly stacked.) So, what about Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, the "long-suffering" boyfriend of Hathaway's Andrea "Andy" Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada?"

A separate report in THR exclusively confirmed that Grenier will not be back as Nate in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." As a refresher, the first film kicks off when Andy, who isn't particularly sartorially inclined, gets a job at the legendary Runway Magazine in New York City as an assistant to the publication's powerful editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep). (The author of the original novel of the same name, Lauren Weisberger, famously worked for Vogue under Anna Wintour; it's not hard to see where she got her inspiration from.) The job is unbelievably demanding — alongside Miranda's first assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt) — and to say Nate, a chef at what appears to be a local bistro, isn't helpful is an understatement, though I'll circle back to that whole debate later.

Grenier doesn't really need to return for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," if we're all being honest. After Andy and Nate part ways over the fact that her job with Miranda is consuming her entire life, she's driven to a breaking point on a work trip to Paris and quits; she then briefly reconnects with Nate when she's back in the States. Even though the movie hints at a reconciliation, it's perfectly reasonable that, during whatever time jump there is between the first and second movie, Nate and Andy simply broke up again. Also, Grenier isn't really acting much anymore!