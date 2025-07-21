Why Adrian Grenier's Nate Cooper Didn't Return For The Devil Wears Prada 2
Now that we know that the 2006 comedy-drama "The Devil Wears Prada" is getting a sequel (one that's, in fact, slated to release as soon as May 2026), it begs the question: Who's coming back in terms of the main cast?
On June 30, 2025, the film's official Instagram account posted that "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is in production, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, a whole bunch of the first movie's stars have returned to start filming the sequel, including living legend Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh having also joined the cast. (I'll quickly note: Hathaway is an Oscar winner as well, while both Blunt and Tucci have earned nominations, so this cast is wildly stacked.) So, what about Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, the "long-suffering" boyfriend of Hathaway's Andrea "Andy" Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada?"
A separate report in THR exclusively confirmed that Grenier will not be back as Nate in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." As a refresher, the first film kicks off when Andy, who isn't particularly sartorially inclined, gets a job at the legendary Runway Magazine in New York City as an assistant to the publication's powerful editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep). (The author of the original novel of the same name, Lauren Weisberger, famously worked for Vogue under Anna Wintour; it's not hard to see where she got her inspiration from.) The job is unbelievably demanding — alongside Miranda's first assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt) — and to say Nate, a chef at what appears to be a local bistro, isn't helpful is an understatement, though I'll circle back to that whole debate later.
Grenier doesn't really need to return for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," if we're all being honest. After Andy and Nate part ways over the fact that her job with Miranda is consuming her entire life, she's driven to a breaking point on a work trip to Paris and quits; she then briefly reconnects with Nate when she's back in the States. Even though the movie hints at a reconciliation, it's perfectly reasonable that, during whatever time jump there is between the first and second movie, Nate and Andy simply broke up again. Also, Grenier isn't really acting much anymore!
Adrian Grenier probably isn't returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2 because he's largely stopped acting
Frankly, most people probably know Adrian Grenier as Vincent "Vinny" Chase from "Entourage," the famously misogynistic ode to Hollywood pioneered by Mark Wahlberg that ran for eight seasons and spawned a truly terrible movie. (Come at me over this misogyny allegation all you want, but I'm just saying that the wife of Jeremy Piven's character Ari Gold doesn't even get a first name for multiple seasons.) Aside from some films like 1999's "Drive Me Crazy" and, well, "The Devil Wears Prada," I wouldn't say the guy's resumé is extensive — which is fine! Aside from a 2024 documentary called "Seeds of Change" about fighting climate change (where Grenier appears as himself), he's also largely stopped performing of late, and that's because he's spending so much time with his family.
In 2022, Grenier married Jordan Roemmele in Morocco, and the two had their first child in 2023; in November 2024, they revealed that they were expecting a second. In addition, Grenier spoke to morning show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (via People Magazine) in early 2024 about his oldest son Seiko Aurelius and how, after years in the industry, he's simply a devoted dad now. "I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York, and I live a much more grounded lifestyle now," Grenier explained.
"I decided I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife and have a family, and have a child, which I'm so excited about," he went on, and it's true; Grenier and his wife live in a remote area of Texas. With all this in mind, it's totally unsurprising that he's not coming back for "The Devil Wears Prada 2."
He may not wear Prada, but Nate is the real devil in The Devil Wears Prada
Here's a lukewarm take: I'm glad Adrian Grenier's Nate isn't coming back for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." I hate that guy! Yes, Andy's job is categorically absurd, but maybe Nate could have been a little nicer to her about it?! All Nate does is criticize Andy for working so much, even though he knows perfectly well that, if she suffers through one year as Miranda's assistant at Runway, she'll be able to get any job she wants ... and Andy's tough time at Runway isn't helped by the fact that Nate is so cranky and bitter about everything.
I sound harsh, but I'm not alone — and in 2021, both Grenier and the film's screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, weighed in on the Nate discourse in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Grenier, for his part, thinks Nate basically stinks. "It hadn't occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he's very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn't extending himself to support Andy in her career," Grenier noted.
"I might've been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn't see his shortcomings. But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I've come to realize the truth in that perspective," Grenier concluded. He went on to say that ultimately, Andy was destined for bigger and better things and that Nate simply didn't act like an adult. "He couldn't support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy," Grenier concluded before making a call to action: "On behalf of all the Nates out there: 'Come on! Step it up!'"
McKenna disagreed, though. As she put it:
"He's saying [she's] following the devil down the wrong path. And that's his role, which is often a role played by women, which is to remind the character of their moral intentions. I think he isn't unsupportive of her work; he's happy for her, at the end. I don't think it's like he doesn't want her to work. What he is critical of is that the values that she set out for herself, she is not following through on, and there's a hypocrisy there. Her intentions were not to become a fashionista in Chanel boots and jet off to Paris ... Andy really is losing herself."
I'll concede to the screenwriter, I guess, but Nate still sucks. Anyway, he won't be in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which comes out on May 1, 2026.