The Devil Wears Prada 2: Everything We Know So Far

It's official: "The Devil Wears Prada," the beloved fashion comedy that first came out in 2006, is getting a sequel. So what do we need to know?

I'll be honest and say that, as of this writing, the details about this sequel are somewhat vague. The original was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, which the author says was itself based on her own personal experiences working underneath magazine maven Anna Wintour at Vogue. In 2013, Weisberger released a sequel titled "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns," which sees the book's version of Andrea "Andy" Sachs reunite with Miranda Priestly years after working as her second assistant at the fictional publication Runway. What we do know about "The Devil Wears Prada 2," though, is that it's not set to follow the same plot as Weisberger's literary sequel.

It's not entirely surprising that we're getting a second "The Devil Wears Prada" film, all things considered; it's remained a massively popular film in the nearly two decades since its release, and in 2022, a musical based on the film premiered in Chicago (followed by productions in Plymouth and London's West End in 2024). Again, what can we expect from "The Devil Wears Prada 2?" Who's set to star in it, what will it be about, and when will it come out?