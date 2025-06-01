The Devil Wears Prada 2: Everything We Know So Far
It's official: "The Devil Wears Prada," the beloved fashion comedy that first came out in 2006, is getting a sequel. So what do we need to know?
I'll be honest and say that, as of this writing, the details about this sequel are somewhat vague. The original was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, which the author says was itself based on her own personal experiences working underneath magazine maven Anna Wintour at Vogue. In 2013, Weisberger released a sequel titled "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns," which sees the book's version of Andrea "Andy" Sachs reunite with Miranda Priestly years after working as her second assistant at the fictional publication Runway. What we do know about "The Devil Wears Prada 2," though, is that it's not set to follow the same plot as Weisberger's literary sequel.
It's not entirely surprising that we're getting a second "The Devil Wears Prada" film, all things considered; it's remained a massively popular film in the nearly two decades since its release, and in 2022, a musical based on the film premiered in Chicago (followed by productions in Plymouth and London's West End in 2024). Again, what can we expect from "The Devil Wears Prada 2?" Who's set to star in it, what will it be about, and when will it come out?
When does The Devil Wears Prada 2 come out?
On May 23, 2025, Variety announced that "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will release on May 1, 2026.
Based on the fact that no stars have officially committed to this sequel yet — and more on that in a moment — this does seem very soon for the movie's theatrical release. Clearly, though, Disney, the studio behind the sequel, feels confident about its fate. In any case, a May release date would follow in the first movie's footsteps, sort of; "The Devil Wears Prada" came out on June 30, 2006, after an initial premiere on June 22 of that year. If Disney is hoping "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will become a summer blockbuster, they're certainly positioning it to succeed — especially when you consider that the original movie was a box office powerhouse, making a worldwide total of just under $327 million off of a $35 million budget (according to Box Office Mojo).
Who could star in The Devil Wears Prada 2?
For anything to make sense in a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada," we sort of need the original cast to come back and reprise their roles after almost two decades. Obviously, Anne Hathaway should return to play Andy again, and frankly, there shouldn't be a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" without the original film's couture-clad devil herself, Miranda Priestly, played perfectly by Meryl Streep.
In terms of the supporting cast, "The Devil Wears Prada" was Emily Blunt's breakthrough role — as Miranda's haughty first assistant Emily Charlton — and Stanley Tucci is, unsurprisingly, excellent as Runway's art director Nigel Kipling. There's a few other people who would be nice to see again too; Andy's friends Lily and Doug, played by Tracie Thoms and Rich Sommer, are great supporting players, and after Miranda intervenes to prevent Nigel from getting a job with fashion designer James Holt (Daniel Sunjata), it might be good to bring James back as well. I'll go out on a limb here, though: we don't need a return of Andy's judgmental boyfriend Nate or her sleazy literary paramour Christian, played respectively by Adrian Grenier and Simon Baker. Those guys can stay out of it.
Who will direct The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Again, as of this writing, no director is attached to "The Devil Wears Prada 2." So, who directed the first movie? That would be David Frankel, a director known for fairly light and frothy comedies. In the years since "The Devil Wears Prada," Frankel has directed "Marley & Me" in 2008, "The Big Year" in 2011, "Hope Springs" in 2012, "One Chance" in 2013, "Collateral Beauty" in 2016, and the raucous comedy "Jerry & Marge Go Large" in 2022. Frankel has actually done a lot of work on the small screen as opposed to its bigger counterpart in recent years; in 2019, he helmed 2 episodes of Apple TV+'s flagship series "The Morning Show," directed episodes of the Netflix original series "Inventing Anna" (based on the misadventures of real-life scammer Anna Delvey) in 2022, and tackled the pilot of NBC's (now-canceled) "The Irrational" in 2023.
One member of the creative team who will return is screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, a development that was reported by Deadline in the summer of 2024. McKenna's other high-profile projects include "27 Dresses" in 2008, "Morning Glory" in 2010, "We Bought a Zoo" in 2011, and Rachel Bloom's deeply funny CW series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which the former YouTube comedian created alongside McKenna and which ran from 2015 to 2019.
What will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be about?
In that same Variety piece that reported a release date for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," we also got a brief plot synopsis. According to the outlet, the sequel will follow Miranda Priestly as she adjusts to a new era of magazines; it reads, "The next chapter reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt's character [Emily Charlton], now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs."
It's pretty interesting that this plot synopsis doesn't mention Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs — who, after leaving Runway in dramatic fashion at the end of the first movie, keeps working in New York City as a journalist — but perhaps that's mostly because no actors have committed to the project just yet. Still, the fact that it specifically name-drops both Emily and Miranda is pretty interesting, and certainly, any sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" would have to address the decline of print media and rise of non-traditional digital publications that have taken place since 2006.
What has the cast of The Devil Wears Prada said about a sequel?
In the years since "The Devil Wears Prada" came out, people have asked about a sequel time and time again ... and most of the original movie's stars have said, pretty bluntly, that they don't think it's possible. In 2024, Anne Hathaway told E! News, "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen" before saying, "The truth of the matter is—with any film — all we can do is make it. The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it." Hathaway concluded by saying fans "don't need to worry about a sequel," eventually saying, "let's just keep the thing that we all agree with love." Hathaway also said, while promoting her 2024 film "The Idea of You," that fans can feel free to create a sequel themselves. As she said to Extra interviewer Tommy DiDario, "I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that. But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope."
That same year, though, Stanley Tucci told People he'd be down for a sequel. "If it does happen, I can only say that I'll be happy," Tucci said of a sequel. "I don't really know. I haven't [heard] about the plot or anything. I really haven't." Similarly, Emily Blunt — also in 2024 — told a panel she'd be excited about a sequel (via The Hollywood Reporter) and shared that there was some movement on the potential project. "There (are) rumblings," Blunt said. "There is stuff churning around. But I don't know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted." (Tucci is married to Blunt's sister Felicity, so perhaps these two in-laws need to compare notes.)
In any case, "The Devil Wears Prada" is still an excellent movie packed with great performances — and you can watch it on Disney+ now.