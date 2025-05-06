The Next Great Horror Cult Hit Arrived When No One Was Looking

Independent seller sites boast an embarrassment of "Lisa Frankenstein" riches. "I do end up buying little things on Etsy sometimes, and my name's not particularly subtle, so they usually figure it out," Williams jokes. "It's been very warm, very welcoming, and it hasn't been particularly invasive, which I also really appreciate." For artist Tess Givnish, the response to the work she's made inspired by the film has been wonderful. "I remember bringing the first illustration I made for the movie to a convention pretty fresh after the movie came out in theaters, and someone came up and went, 'Oh my god! I was not expecting to see 'Lisa Frankenstein' stuff here! I need it!' — and then slowly more and more people had the same response," she says. Her print sold out on the first day of the con.

"I think there's something special within a fandom when the cast and director are so involved in the community and in sharing the fan art," she says. "Every 'Lisa' work I've made and posted online has been acknowledged by either Kathryn or Zelda — there's this nice little 'your art inspires mine' moment that doesn't happen much with other films." The sentiment is echoed by Newton, who is also as much a part of the fandom as she is the main character.

Newton confesses to making stickers she gives away at conventions because "it's like going to a concert. "If I didn't know you and we met at a concert, it'd be easy to be friends with you immediately because I already know we like the same band. It's like that," she explains. "Anyone who likes this movie, I'm probably going to like them, and they're probably going to like me."

For superfans like my niece Roxie (last name omitted because she's a minor), the accessibility of art, merchandise, and clothing has been a way to signal their love to the world. "I have so much stuff," she says. "Hoodies, t-shirts, blankets ... I have Lisa's dress and accessories, and I wore it in my school's musical." She also permits me to say that she brings her "Lisa Frankenstein" blanket when she goes to the movies and keeps it with her when she sleeps at night. "I'll never stop buying Lisa stuff."