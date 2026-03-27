Everyone Is Going To Love Forbidden Fruits In 10 Years, So You Might As Well See It Now

We like to pretend that the hierarchies found in the hallowed halls of high schools dissolve after graduation, but the reality for women is that under a patriarchal system that constantly pits us against one another, we are doomed to repeat these cycles in different environments unless we actively fight against it. If we're not vigilant, we run the risk of sorority houses, churches, and workplaces turning into the same toxic, performative killing floor that proves the credo of cult masterpiece "Jennifer's Body" true: hell is a teenage girl.

Based on Lily Houghton's stage play "of the woman came the beginning of sin, and through her we all die," Meredith Alloway's feature directorial debut, "Forbidden Fruits," is a delightfully sharp satire of the dangers of commercializing feminism in our hypercapitalist hell.

Apple (Lili Reinhart), Cherry (Victoria Pedretti), and Fig (Alexandra Shipp) are the most popular girls at the mall, the trio of retail workers at a trendy, overpriced fashion chain called Free Eden. They're also witches who hex their haters, wear matching fruit charm bracelets, have strict rules about fraternizing with workers at "lesser" brands (sucks to be you, "Keep Calm and Cookie On" employee), only communicate with boys via emoji, and deliver confessionals into the dressing room mirror to the great deity of feminism, the spirit of Marilyn Monroe. But once Pumpkin (Lola Tung) joins the staff, all hell breaks loose.

It has all the makings of becoming the next great teen-girl horror cult hit like "Lisa Frankenstein," but, like all the films that came before that "Forbidden Fruits" is in conversation with (did you know "Jawbreaker" only has a 16% on Rotten Tomatoes? I'm getting a time machine and hunting those critics for sport), it deserves to be seen in a theater now rather than wait a decade for reappraisal.