Every Season Of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Ranked
Based on Jenny Han's popular book series of the same name, the hit Amazon Prime original series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" tells a tale as old as time: What if you were in love with two brothers, and you get a really great beach house no matter which one you choose to be your husband?
I'm being flip, but that is, in essence, the conflict at the heart of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which stars Lola Tung as the unfortunately nicknamed Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a girl from the Philadelphia suburbs who spends all of her summers at said beach house in the fictional town of Cousins Beach. The house in question belongs to Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), best friend of Belly's mother Laurel Park (Jackie Chung). Every summer, Belly spends all of her time with Susannah's sons Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno), who finally realized she's pretty after she gets her braces off and grows up a little.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" concluded its massively successful run on Amazon in September 2025 after three short seasons, encompassing each of the novels in Han's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" trilogy. Even though this is a show you have to watch chronologically to understand the story, there's no question that some of the seasons are better than others. Here's every season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," ranked — and this should go without saying, but spoilers ahead for the entire series (including the ending!)
Season 2
Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" mostly sucks, if I'm being incredibly honest with you. I've made a lot of jokes, while writing about this show, that "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is mostly about real estate, but season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is literally about real estate. After Susannah's death, the beach house officially belongs to her sister Julia (Kyra Sedgwick in a recurring role), and to say that Julia resents her dead sister is an enormous understatement. I felt like I could see her shoulder sagging from the chip she carried around throughout this season. Frankly, it's insane and straight-up mean that Julia hates her sister's memory so much that she wants to sell the beach house instead of, I don't know, talking to a therapist about her ongoing issues, but it's also insane that three teenagers think they get to decide what happens to a piece of property.
Obviously, the beach house remains in the Fisher family, and even though Julia is a one-note character (despite Sedgwick's best efforts), her kid Skye ("Eighth Grade" star Elsie Fisher) is a genuinely great addition to the young cast; it's unfortunate that they never return in future seasons, making their storyline in season 2 feel unfortunately superfluous. Plus, there's an entire episode narrated by Jeremiah, which, no thanks! Ultimately, the highlight of season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is its flashbacks, where we get to see Belly and Conrad's first short-lived attempt at a relationship before it fizzles out. The show is still compulsively watchable even at its lowest, but I'll say that season 2 felt like a slog at times — especially when Belly makes Susannah's somber funeral all about her and Conrad's failed relationship.
Season 1
The very first season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" introduces us to the characters and world of the show, and even though I have some strong opinions about Susannah's opinions, Rachel Blanchard is such a winning and charming performer that her near-constant presence in the show's debut season is actually quite nice. (Sorry, but her insistence that Belly has to "end up" with one of her kids is weird, and she takes it too seriously, which makes everyone else take it too seriously!!!) Plus, even though this show is ostensibly about Belly deciding between two brothers, the best "love story" on "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is the relationship between Laurel and Susannah, who spend their time drinking wine and watching old movies while their kids cause minor mischief in Cousins Beach. The episode where they go to a bar together and let loose is a real highlight.
Elsewhere, this is the season where we see Belly post-prettiness as she catches the attention of not just bother Fish boys but also a Cousins Beach local named Cam (David Iacono), who has no physical chemistry with Belly whatsoever but absolutely loves whaling. The way the first season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" sets up a litany of plot points to come — the infinity necklace Conrad gives Belly for her 16th birthday, Susannah's terminal and severe cancer diagnosis, and even the budding relationship between Belly's brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and her best friend Taylor Jewel (Rain Spencer) — is expertly done, but at the end of the day, it's not the best season of the show. (It's close, though!)
Season 3
Despite the infuriating and deeply ill-advised engagement between Belly and Jeremiah that kicks off the third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," it's still the show's finest outing ... particularly because it really sticks the landing. After a time jump in the season 3 premiere, we watch Belly and Jeremiah part ways after she finds out that he slept with Lacie Barone (Lily Donoghue) while the two were "on a break." After Steven is almost killed in a car crash, these two genuinely crazy kids decide they should get married and end up bullying all of their friends and loved ones into accepting it, including Conrad, who's still in love with Belly and at one point, in an episode featuring his voiceover, says he'd rather "have had someone shoot [him] in the head with a nail gun, repeatedly, than have to watch the two of them cuddling on the couch together all night."
This all comes to a head towards the end of the season, during Belly and Jeremiah's bachelorette and bachelor parties in Cousins Beach. Conrad overhears Jeremiah's friends joking about his fling with Lacie and confronts Belly about it, begging her to run away with him instead; Belly yells at him; Jeremiah and Belly ultimately split when Jeremiah realizes she'll never really stop loving Conrad. Belly runs off to Paris intending to re-enroll in a study-abroad program she abandoned for Jeremiah, but it's full — so she ends up making her own way in the French capital. Finally, a year after all of that, Conrad shows up in Paris, and despite one final argument between the lovebirds, Belly and Conrad end up together. Importantly, though, Belly doesn't commit fully to Conrad before she figures out who she is outside of her relationships with the Fisher boys, giving fans a particularly poignant conclusion.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is available to stream on Prime Video now.