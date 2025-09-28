Based on Jenny Han's popular book series of the same name, the hit Amazon Prime original series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" tells a tale as old as time: What if you were in love with two brothers, and you get a really great beach house no matter which one you choose to be your husband?

I'm being flip, but that is, in essence, the conflict at the heart of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which stars Lola Tung as the unfortunately nicknamed Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a girl from the Philadelphia suburbs who spends all of her summers at said beach house in the fictional town of Cousins Beach. The house in question belongs to Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), best friend of Belly's mother Laurel Park (Jackie Chung). Every summer, Belly spends all of her time with Susannah's sons Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno), who finally realized she's pretty after she gets her braces off and grows up a little.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" concluded its massively successful run on Amazon in September 2025 after three short seasons, encompassing each of the novels in Han's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" trilogy. Even though this is a show you have to watch chronologically to understand the story, there's no question that some of the seasons are better than others. Here's every season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," ranked — and this should go without saying, but spoilers ahead for the entire series (including the ending!)