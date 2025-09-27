The Worst Thing Belly Conklin Does On The Summer I Turned Pretty

It's unfair to complain about Isabel "Belly" Conklin, the protagonist of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" played by Lola Tung, having a horrendous case of "main character syndrome," largely because she is the show's main character. Still, if I had to hang out with Belly in real life, there would definitely be times where I'd want to throttle her. As the titular pretty-turner, Belly, a girl whose parents Laurel Park (Jackie Chung) and John Conklin (Colin Ferguson) decided to nickname her "Belly" instead of "Belle" or "Izzy," is the center of attention pretty much all of the time. Plus, when she "turns pretty" before spending the summer in the fictional town of Cousins Beach, thereby catching the attention of her lifelong friends Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher (Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney), whose mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) owns the beach house where Laurel and Belly while away the warmer months, the two boys basically start to orbit around Belly and her newfound beauty.

Still, Belly's tendency towards navel-gazing can be not only tiresome, but it can also be frustrating for anyone binge-watching "The Summer I Turned Pretty," an Amazon Prime show helmed by original series author Jenny Han. (If that name sounds familiar, she also wrote "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," which got its own adaptation over on Netflix.) Thanks to Tung's absolutely winning performance, Belly always remains relatable, and you can't help but root for her, but as a reminder, her character is barely 16 years old when the series kicks off. She's young, and as a result, she makes some slightly infuriating mistakes.

Even though it's important to consider Belly's age, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" leans heavily on flashbacks and time-jumps to tell its story, so we do watch Belly grow up throughout the show. With all that in mind, what's the "worst" thing Belly ever does on "The Summer I Turned Pretty?" Well, there is a clear winner here, but there's also a very obvious runner-up; Belly is a complicated girl, after all.