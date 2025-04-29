12 Best TV Shows Like The Summer I Turned Pretty

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The tradition of frothy teen love triangles is about as old as the sun-kissed coming-of-age melodrama, of which Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a key example. Based on the novel series by popular YA writer Jenny Han, the show revolves around the exploits of Isabel "Belly" Conkin (Lola Tung), who has spent every summer of her life in the upscale beach town of Cousins with her family and the Fishers, whose matriarch is her mother's best friend. The Fishers have two sons — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) — and as Belly matures, the relationship between the three of them becomes a bit more ... hormonally driven.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty," which has run for two seasons so far, quickly grew into prime guilty pleasure viewing, making the upcoming third and final season hotly anticipated by fans. But for those who are impatiently waiting to see whether Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah will be endgame, there are plenty of other teen dramas worth watching to sink your teeth into until season 3 arrives on Prime Video.