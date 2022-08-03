Ncuti Gatwa Will Return For Sex Education Season 4 Despite The Whole Doctor Who Thing

It is very possible that "Sex Education" is the most successful/least talked about Netflix series. People who have seen it love it and by all accounts a lot of subscribers watch it, but for some reason, I rarely see it in "the discourse." That could very well be a "me" problem telling me I need to reexamine my social media feeds, but it does please me that this great show is entering its fourth season in a world where it's a minor miracle if a streaming series makes it beyond a second one.

The big question about this new season was whether or not one of its star players would be able to return. We're talking about Ncuti Gatwa who plays the main character's best friend, Eric Effiong, a proudly queer character in a small town that keeps that kind of thing hidden away in the shadows. Gatwa was recently announced as the new Doctor Who and many fans were worried that such a huge commitment would keep him from reappearing on the show that put him on the map. But it turns out that Gatwa was able to make both gigs work and will transition back over to "Sex Education" after the new "Doctor Who" season wraps, at least according to Variety.