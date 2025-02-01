Why Fox Canceled The O.C.

The first two seasons of "The O.C." are, frankly, a total delight. In season 1, Ryan adjusts to life in Orange County despite his rough-and-tumble background, ultimately dating Marissa ... but when a personal situation with one of his oldest friends arises, Ryan returns to Chino, breaking Marissa's heart. Not only does Ryan leave, but Seth also runs away from home after losing the first friend he ever made in the haughty county, leaving Summer — who he finally won over after years of pining — similarly alone and giving the season an excellent cliffhanger. Naturally, the two boys return to Orange County in the season 2 premiere, and that season, which features one of primetime television's most groundbreaking bisexual stories (a romance between Marissa and recurring guest star Olivia Wilde's Alex), mimics the upside-down "Spider-Man" kiss for a great moment between Seth and Summer, and ends with a scene so memorable that The Lonely Island designed an entire Digital Short around it, is absolutely incredible.

The tide turns in season 3, though — and as Josh Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly in January 2007, the writers' room was simply running out of ideas. Because the show was both very funny and melodramatic, its creatives kept introducing wilder and wilder plotlines, and as Schwartz put it,"We were trying to keep pace so as to not get canceled, and it got overcooked." This is, without question, best exemplified by the shocking death of Marissa Cooper (in a car accident) in the season 3 finale, especially because ratings had consistently diminished since the first season came out. (Where that season earned ratings as high as nine million viewers, the EW article notes that before season 4 had even begun, viewership had fallen to around four million.) Still, Schwartz — who added a new love interest for Ryan in season 4 (Autumn Reaser's Taylor Townsend) — said there was some freedom in the cancellation, telling EW, "It was really creatively liberating, not worrying about ratings." (A year later, ahead of the premiere of his next project "Gossip Girl," Schwartz — asked what he would change about "The O.C." — told Vulture, "I would say the whole first half of the third season was a total mess.")