Spider-Man's Famous Upside-Down Kiss Was 'Miserable' For Kirsten Dunst To Film

I know kids these days love the Tom Holland/Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spider-Man, but for my money, the best big-screen take on the web-slinger remains the one from Sam Raimi's trilogy (yes, even the notorious third film, which is better than its reputation suggests). Say what you will about Raimi's films, but those movies have style. Raimi is a great director of movement, and he really knows how to pull off fun, vibrant, comic-book-infused action scenes. His "Spider-Man" movies are big, bold, sweeping action-adventures that still hold up to this day — especially "Spider-Man 2," which might just be the best superhero movie ever made.

One of the most memorable scenes from Raimi's first "Spider-Man" film involves a moment when Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is hanging upside down in a rainy alley and shares a kiss with the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). It's a romantic, cinematic moment and it became instantly famous after everyone saw it back in 2002. But according to Dunst, it was not fun to film.

In fact, Dunst describes the moment as "miserable."