The One Thing Tom Holland Refused To Do In Spider-Man: No Way Home

I can't say if actor Tom Holland is well-suited to play Spider-Man, but I can say with absolute certainty that he is a first-rate teen heartthrob. He's handsome, affable, and dazzling in interviews. He has mastered the self-deprecating smile, and his tendency to give away the plot details of Avengers movies weirdly humanizes him. When it comes to acting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems little else is demanded of its leading men. Acting is less important than ineffable charm.

Holland, 27, has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in six feature films (seven, if you count an on-the-TV cameo in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"), having appeared in several would-be blockbusters/prestige pictures in between, including "The Lost City of Z," "Cherry," and "Chaos Walking." He most recently starred in all 10 episodes of the miniseries "The Crowded Room." He also played the role of Nathan Drake in the video game adaptation "Uncharted." Nathan Drake is a younger, hotter Indiana Jones-like character who bounds about the globe hunting for treasures and generally looking sexy. For that film, Holland got a spiky, shortly-cropped hairdo that matched his derring-do. After "Uncharted" wrapped filming in October of 2020, Holland had to report to the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," an ambitious crossover film with three different Spider-Man actors uniting.

The filmmakers of "No Way Home" were concerned about Holland's appearance, though. It seems that his Nathan Drake hairdo didn't match his 'do from "Spider-Man: Far from Home," shot a few years before. To rectify this, director Jon Watts thought to outfit Holland with a wig. According to a 2021 interview with Esquire, Holland staunchly refused to act in a partial wig. It was natural heartthrob hair all the way.