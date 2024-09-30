A New Netflix Rom-Com Series Just Dethroned Monsters From The #1 Spot

Mild spoilers for "Nobody Wants This" to follow.

In "Nobody Wants This," 30-something Joanne (Bell) is a podcast host who talks about all things sex and dating with her sister and co-host Morgan (Justine Lupe), who meets someone at a party and senses immediate attraction between them. This man, Noah (Brody) is a now-single rabbi who has just broken up with his long-time partner, and his interactions with Joanne are sweet but restrained, as he is struggling with the aftermath of navigating a fresh start brimming with possibilities. The standard tropes of "opposites attract" and denying a fated bond are employed here, but everything boils down to the nuances inherent within this dynamic, which does not feel stale over the course of 10 episodes.

Before the two actually meet, Joanne, an atheist, hears Noah giving a sermon about changing the trajectory of one's life, and some real skepticism is injected into the possibility of this duo hitting it off. There is a sense of self-awareness about the premise, as the characters also comment about its incredulity, taking a zany, light-hearted approach instead of a melodramatic one, which is a welcome change that works in favor of the tone of the show. However, this does not mean that there isn't any space for true vulnerability: Both Noah and Joanne verbalize their limitations and insecurities, which are often conveyed via witty remarks and self-deprecating jokes, but underneath it all, there is a genuine desire to connect and understand where the other is coming from.

Will this unlikely connection work out? Well, it is best to find that out for yourself, as there's ample reason to root for a show that lovingly shapes every character (including the leads, who are electrifying in every scene they share). By the end of the series, you might end up craving some more, as this journey is as smooth and enjoyable as a fun rom-com can get.

"Nobody Wants This" is currently streaming on Netflix.