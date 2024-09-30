A New Netflix Rom-Com Series Just Dethroned Monsters From The #1 Spot
Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" has been dominating Netflix charts since its release, but the reasons behind its popularity are a bit ... complicated. For starters, the second entry in Murphy's "Monsters" crime anthology dramatizes the real lives of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez to problematic ends, and a central incident has been framed in a shockingly distasteful manner, prompting viewers to warn others about its graphic nature. The sensitive nature of the subject matter, along with the controversy surrounding the series' approach to it, might have nudged it to the #1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 TV charts (in the U.S.), but insensitive sensationalism can only go so far. At the moment, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" has been (thankfully) dethroned by a lighter, more enjoyable drama — a fun rom-com loosely inspired by real events, to be exact — titled "Nobody Wants This," starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the series' charming leads (via FlixPatrol.)
The rom-com genre is often unfairly maligned, as it is usually dissected through a gendered lens and deemed unimportant or less-than, but we desperately need more entries that revolve around fresh perspectives about love, connection, self-perception, and the act of being smitten. A rom-com that opens with an endearing meet-cute might feel like a stale formula, but it is one that works when executed with authenticity, which is the case with "Nobody Wants This." Turns out, everybody wants this — if we are to consider its current ranking — so let us talk about how this entry has won folks over with its understated charm and convincing chemistry between the leads, whose story unravels like that of star-crossed lovers. (Well, sort of.)
Netflix's Nobody Wants This is perfectly sweet and lighthearted
Mild spoilers for "Nobody Wants This" to follow.
In "Nobody Wants This," 30-something Joanne (Bell) is a podcast host who talks about all things sex and dating with her sister and co-host Morgan (Justine Lupe), who meets someone at a party and senses immediate attraction between them. This man, Noah (Brody) is a now-single rabbi who has just broken up with his long-time partner, and his interactions with Joanne are sweet but restrained, as he is struggling with the aftermath of navigating a fresh start brimming with possibilities. The standard tropes of "opposites attract" and denying a fated bond are employed here, but everything boils down to the nuances inherent within this dynamic, which does not feel stale over the course of 10 episodes.
Before the two actually meet, Joanne, an atheist, hears Noah giving a sermon about changing the trajectory of one's life, and some real skepticism is injected into the possibility of this duo hitting it off. There is a sense of self-awareness about the premise, as the characters also comment about its incredulity, taking a zany, light-hearted approach instead of a melodramatic one, which is a welcome change that works in favor of the tone of the show. However, this does not mean that there isn't any space for true vulnerability: Both Noah and Joanne verbalize their limitations and insecurities, which are often conveyed via witty remarks and self-deprecating jokes, but underneath it all, there is a genuine desire to connect and understand where the other is coming from.
Will this unlikely connection work out? Well, it is best to find that out for yourself, as there's ample reason to root for a show that lovingly shapes every character (including the leads, who are electrifying in every scene they share). By the end of the series, you might end up craving some more, as this journey is as smooth and enjoyable as a fun rom-com can get.
